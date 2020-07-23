Giovedì 23 Luglio 2020 | 18:41

COSENZA
Man gets life for killing pregnant wife

ROME
Coronavirus: infections up 306 in 24 hrs, 10 dead

GENOA
Genoa bridge to open to traffic August 5

ROME
Speranza hails COVID victims day March 18

NAPLES
Noemi shooter gets 14 yrs

VERONA
Military prosecutor probes rogue Carabinieri

ROME
Car crashes fall to 10-yr low

ASTI
Burglars arrested for stealing Senna memorabilia

MILANO
Live music to return to Milan's Piazza Duomo

MILANO
Man shoots wife, self in Milan

CAPRI
3 young Roman holidaymakers positive on Capri

calcio
Bari, mister Vivarini: «C'è tanta amarezza ma dobbiamo ripartire»

TarantoIl caso
Mittal, l'appello degli ambientalisti: «Non escludere territorio da decisioni»

Materal'evento
Matera-Trento, firmato gemellaggio nel nome di De Gasperi

BariRistorazione
Ecco il pollo fritto di KFC: l'inaugurazione il 29 luglio nella stazione di Bari

LecceMonumenti
Melpignano, Palazzo marchesale pronto a riaprire dopo il restauro

BariL'evento
Torna il Festival dei Sensi in Valle d'Itria: dal 28 al 30 agosto

BatIl gesto
Minervino Murge, donazione di cornee all'Hopsice: la prima della Regione Puglia

PotenzaLa Basilicata tra e dopo il Covid
Basilicata, scenario del 2020: calo del Pil e degli occupati

Foggiadurante la notte
San Severo, incendio doloso distrugge chiosco nella villa comunale

ROME

Speranza hails COVID victims day March 18

House unanimously OKS bill, which moves to Senate

ROME, 23 LUG - Health Minister Roberto Speranza has hailed the House's unanimous approval of a bill setting up March 18 as the national day of remembrance for the victims of the coronavirus. "March 18 will be the national day of memory for the COVID victims, It's good that the law setting it up was approved unanimously. It will be an important day so as not to forget this dramatic time and remember all the people who are no longer with us", said Speranza. The bill lays down that Italy should mark each March 18 as "national day in memory of all the victims of the coronavirus epidemic", in order to preserve and renew the memory of all the people who have died due to this epidemic. On that day, in all public and private places, a minute's silence will have to be observed, dedicated to the victims of the epidemic. March 18 was chosen because it was the day when the highest number of victims was recorded at a national level . The State, the regions, provinces and municipalities will be able to promote, also in coordination with relevant associations, specific initiatives, public demonstrations, ceremonies, meetings and moments of common memory, favouring in particular activities and initiatives that are aimed at the younger generations. Schools will be able to do the same. On that day, finally, State broadcaster RAI will be tasked with giving adequate coverage to the issues linked to the National Day, on its national and regional TV schedules. The bill, approved by the House by 418 votes to nil with three abstentions, now moves to the Senate. (ANSA).

