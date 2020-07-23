Speranza hails COVID victims day March 18

ROME, 23 LUG - Health Minister Roberto Speranza has hailed the House's unanimous approval of a bill setting up March 18 as the national day of remembrance for the victims of the coronavirus. "March 18 will be the national day of memory for the COVID victims, It's good that the law setting it up was approved unanimously. It will be an important day so as not to forget this dramatic time and remember all the people who are no longer with us", said Speranza. The bill lays down that Italy should mark each March 18 as "national day in memory of all the victims of the coronavirus epidemic", in order to preserve and renew the memory of all the people who have died due to this epidemic. On that day, in all public and private places, a minute's silence will have to be observed, dedicated to the victims of the epidemic. March 18 was chosen because it was the day when the highest number of victims was recorded at a national level . The State, the regions, provinces and municipalities will be able to promote, also in coordination with relevant associations, specific initiatives, public demonstrations, ceremonies, meetings and moments of common memory, favouring in particular activities and initiatives that are aimed at the younger generations. Schools will be able to do the same. On that day, finally, State broadcaster RAI will be tasked with giving adequate coverage to the issues linked to the National Day, on its national and regional TV schedules. The bill, approved by the House by 418 votes to nil with three abstentions, now moves to the Senate. (ANSA).