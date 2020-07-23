Noemi shooter gets 14 yrs

Giovedì 23 Luglio 2020 | 17:02

NAPLES
VERONA
ROME
ASTI
MILANO
MILANO
CAPRI
VENICE
MILANO
ROME
ROME
LecceMonumenti
Bariaiuti economici
BariL'evento
BatIl gesto
Tarantoquesta mattina
PotenzaLa Basilicata tra e dopo il Covid
MateraElezioni comunali
Foggiadurante la notte
Girl, 4, hurt in botched 2019 Camorra hit in Naples

NAPLES, 23 LUG - A man who severely injured a four-year-old girl and her grandmother in an attempted Camorra hit in Naples in 2019 was sentenced to 18 years in jail on Thursday. The girl was named Noemi. Bungling hitman Armando Del Re was found guilty of carrying out the attempted assassination of rival mobster Salvatore Nurcaro, who was also seriously injured in the shooting. Del Re's brother Antonio was also found guilty of the May 3 2019 incident, and sentenced to 14 years. Prosecutors had requested 20-year terms for both brothers. Noemi was left in critical condition and fought for her life successfully in a Naples hospital. The case attracted huge media attention. (ANSA).

