Noemi shooter gets 14 yrs

NAPLES, 23 LUG - A man who severely injured a four-year-old girl and her grandmother in an attempted Camorra hit in Naples in 2019 was sentenced to 18 years in jail on Thursday. The girl was named Noemi. Bungling hitman Armando Del Re was found guilty of carrying out the attempted assassination of rival mobster Salvatore Nurcaro, who was also seriously injured in the shooting. Del Re's brother Antonio was also found guilty of the May 3 2019 incident, and sentenced to 14 years. Prosecutors had requested 20-year terms for both brothers. Noemi was left in critical condition and fought for her life successfully in a Naples hospital. The case attracted huge media attention. (ANSA).