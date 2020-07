Live music to return to Milan's Piazza Duomo

MILANO, 23 LUG - Live music is set to return to Milan's iconic Piazza Duomo this September. A concert by La Scala's Filarmonica orchestra conducted by Riccardo Chailly, put off due to COVID-19, has been rescheduled for September 13. The concert will be broadcast live by state broadcaster RAI. The concerts normally attract some 20,000 spectators to the cathedral square. But for this concert, only 2,000 seats will be bookable, for free. The stage will be symbolically raised in front of the Duomo. World famous violinist Maxim Vengerov will lead the orchestra. (ANSA).