Burglars arrested for stealing Senna memorabilia

ASTI, 23 LUG - Two burglars were arrested Thursday for stealing memorabilia belonging to late Formula One great Ayrton Senna. The pair broke into a house at Isola d'Asti in Piedmont and made off with over 300 memorabilia worth some 300,000 euros, police said. The owner loaned them out for exhibitions in Italy and abroad on the Brazilian three-time F1 champ who died in a crash at the San Marino Grand Prix in 1994. The burglars were named as Danilo Martucci and Davide Robba, aged 31 and 32. Police said they had long criminal records. Some of the collectors' items, which included race suits, helmets, t-shirts, caps and other items, were recovered. (ANSA).