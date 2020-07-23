Giovedì 23 Luglio 2020 | 15:17

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Car crashes fall to 10-yr low

Car crashes fall to 10-yr low

 
ASTI
Burglars arrested for stealing Senna memorabilia

Burglars arrested for stealing Senna memorabilia

 
MILANO
Live music to return to Milan's Piazza Duomo

Live music to return to Milan's Piazza Duomo

 
MILANO
Man shoots wife, self in Milan

Man shoots wife, self in Milan

 
CAPRI
3 young Roman holidaymakers positive on Capri

3 young Roman holidaymakers positive on Capri

 
VENICE
Man, 23, arrested for killing woman, 60, near Venice

Man, 23, arrested for killing woman, 60, near Venice

 
MILANO
Man, 24, arrested for Milan dog walker rape

Man, 24, arrested for Milan dog walker rape

 
ROME
Hirings down 83% in April

Hirings down 83% in April

 
ROME
Govt OKs 25 bn budget deviation

Govt OKs 25 bn budget deviation

 
TRIESTE
'Pre-alert' over migrant COVID flow in Friuli

'Pre-alert' over migrant COVID flow in Friuli

 
ROME
Coronavirus: infections up 282 in 24 hrs, 9 dead

Coronavirus: infections up 282 in 24 hrs, 9 dead

 

Il Biancorosso

calcio
Bari, mister Vivarini: «C'è tanta amarezza ma dobbiamo ripartire»

Bari, mister Vivarini: «C'è tanta amarezza ma dobbiamo ripartire»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Tarantoquesta mattina
Taranto, rogo in zona lido Checca, sopralluogo del sindaco Melucci

Taranto, rogo in zona lido Checca, sopralluogo del sindaco Melucci

 
BariGarantire il pubblico decoro
Mola di Bari, il sindaco attiva il confino per chi fa i bisogni all'aperto

Mola di Bari, il sindaco attiva il confino per chi fa i bisogni all'aperto

 
PotenzaLa Basilicata tra e dopo il Covid
Basilicata, scenario del 2020: calo del Pil e degli occupati

Basilicata, scenario del 2020: calo del Pil e degli occupati

 
BrindisiSmaltimento dei rifiuti
Ostuni, raccolta differenziata: la regione finanzia un nuovo centro

Ostuni, raccolta differenziata: la regione finanzia un nuovo centro

 
MateraElezioni comunali
Matera, un imprenditore candidato sindaco M5s: con noi partner alla pari

Matera, un imprenditore candidato sindaco M5s: con noi partner alla pari

 
Batla storia
Trani, laurea a pieni voti per gemelle non vedenti

Trani, laurea a pieni voti per gemelle non vedenti

 
Leccela truffa
Nardò, finto avvocato raggira anziana donna e le spilla mille euro

Nardò, finto avvocato raggira anziana donna e le spilla mille euro

 
Foggiadurante la notte
San Severo, incendio doloso distrugge chiosco nella villa comunale

San Severo, incendio doloso distrugge chiosco nella villa comunale

 

i più letti

La sfilata di Dior a Lecce: tra arte, bellezza e pizzica. La diretta

La sfilata di Dior a Lecce: tra arte, bellezza e pizzica. Sul palco Sangiorgi canta Meraviglioso. La diretta

VENETO - Schio, temporale e grandine in Alto vicentino

VENETO - Schio, temporale e grandine in Alto vicentino VIDEO

Vasco Rossi e la sua messa rock

Vasco Rossi e la sua messa rock VIDEO

Coronavirus Basilicata, positivi 23 migranti ospiti in un centro d'accoglienza

Covid 19 Basilicata, positivi 36 migranti ospiti in un centro d'accoglienza. Salvini: «Governo mette in pericolo l'Italia». Bardi: «Monitorare flusso»

Coronavirus in Basilicata, confermati 36 positivi su 269 tamponi: 33 sono migranti bengalesi in isolamento

Covid Basilicata, confermati 36 positivi su 269 tamponi: 33 sono bengalesi Approvata risoluzione su migranti

CAPRI

3 young Roman holidaymakers positive on Capri

No hotspots on island says mayor

3 young Roman holidaymakers positive on Capri

CAPRI, 23 LUG - Three young Roman holidaymakers have tested positive for the coronavirus on the iconic Bay of Naples island of Capri, Naples health agency sources said Thursday. They were part of a group of eight youths, four boys and four girls, which stayed at a holiday home on the island last weekend. A track and test operation was immediately set in motion. Swabs were carried out in Rome. Officials are now trying to reconstruct the movements of one of the girls who may have stayed in another Campanian resort before going to Capri. Health operators are also trying to establish whether the group was already positive when it arrived on Capri. Capri Mayor Marino Lembo said there was no "critical situation" on the island. "There are no positive cases, or any hotspots," he said. Lembo said the tracing operation had sprung into action "immediately". (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati