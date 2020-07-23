3 young Roman holidaymakers positive on Capri

CAPRI, 23 LUG - Three young Roman holidaymakers have tested positive for the coronavirus on the iconic Bay of Naples island of Capri, Naples health agency sources said Thursday. They were part of a group of eight youths, four boys and four girls, which stayed at a holiday home on the island last weekend. A track and test operation was immediately set in motion. Swabs were carried out in Rome. Officials are now trying to reconstruct the movements of one of the girls who may have stayed in another Campanian resort before going to Capri. Health operators are also trying to establish whether the group was already positive when it arrived on Capri. Capri Mayor Marino Lembo said there was no "critical situation" on the island. "There are no positive cases, or any hotspots," he said. Lembo said the tracing operation had sprung into action "immediately". (ANSA).