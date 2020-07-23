Man, 23, arrested for killing woman, 60, near Venice

VENICE, 23 LUG - A 23-year-old man of Moroccan origin was arrested Thursday on suspicion of murdering a 60-year-old Italian female acquaintance and torching her flat near Venice Wednesday. The incident happened at Portogruaro. Police said the pair probably had an argument and the Moroccan man killed the woman with a blow to the head. He then set fire to the flat in a bid to cover his tracks, police said. Police said they had "strong evidence" the man had been in the woman's flat. (ANSA).