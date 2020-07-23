Giovedì 23 Luglio 2020 | 13:27

VENICE
Man, 23, arrested for killing woman, 60, near Venice

MILANO
Man, 24, arrested for Milan dog walker rape

ROME
Hirings down 83% in April

ROME
Govt OKs 25 bn budget deviation

TRIESTE
'Pre-alert' over migrant COVID flow in Friuli

ROME
Coronavirus: infections up 282 in 24 hrs, 9 dead

MILANO
Woman, 82, killed by train at Milan central station

ROME
F1: Ferrari gets new organisational set-up

ROME
Cars hit by brush fire in Rome

TURIN
2 bodies found, murder-suicide suspected

BOLOGNA
Liver-spleen transplant in world first in Bologna

Il Biancorosso

calcio
Bari, mister Vivarini: «C'è tanta amarezza ma dobbiamo ripartire»

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BatLA SENTENZA
Trani, condannato a 9 anni un pedofilo 23enne

Leccela truffa
Nardò, finto avvocato raggira anziana donna e le spilla mille euro

PotenzaI dati regionali
Coronavirus in Basilicata, altri 3 nuovi casi positivi su 298 tamponi: si tratta di cittadini provenienti dall'estero

BariControlli della polizia
Bari, ruba cellulare ad una ragazza: arrestato 21enne gambiano con precedenti

Tarantocontrolli della Finanza
Taranto, false fatture e omesso versamento Iva: sequestrati 4mln a due imprenditori

Foggiadurante la notte
San Severo, incendio doloso distrugge chiosco nella villa comunale

BrindisiIl caso
Brindisi, a Restinco arrestati 5 migranti, Sasso (Lega): «Non se ne può più»

MateraLe attività da realizzare
La Fondazione Matera 2019 bussa a denari alla Regione

VENICE, 23 LUG - A 23-year-old man of Moroccan origin was arrested Thursday on suspicion of murdering a 60-year-old Italian female acquaintance and torching her flat near Venice Wednesday. The incident happened at Portogruaro. Police said the pair probably had an argument and the Moroccan man killed the woman with a blow to the head. He then set fire to the flat in a bid to cover his tracks, police said. Police said they had "strong evidence" the man had been in the woman's flat. (ANSA).

