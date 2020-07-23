Man, 24, arrested for Milan dog walker rape

MILANO, 23 LUG - A 24-year-old Senegalese man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of raping a 45-year-old Italian woman while she was walking her dog in a Milan park earlier this week. The woman was raped in the northern city's Monte Stella park. The alleged attack happened in broad daylight. The alleged rapist was arrested after DNA tests and the examination of CCTV footage. Prosecutor Letizia Mannella said there was "granite" evidence against the man. (ANSA).