Hirings down 83% in April

ROME, 23 LUG - Private sector job hirings were 83% down in April, social security and pensions agency INPS said Thursday. In the first four months of the year, it said, hirings were 39% down due to the COVID emergency. As for jobs, there were 610,00 fewer, INPS said. Some 499,000 of these were steady jobs on long-term permanent contracts. But job terminations were 47% down during lockdown because of a block on firings introduced by a government decree. (ANSA).