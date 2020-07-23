Hirings down 83% in April

Man, 23, arrested for killing woman, 60, near Venice
ROME
23 Luglio 2020
ROME, 23 LUG - Private sector job hirings were 83% down in April, social security and pensions agency INPS said Thursday. In the first four months of the year, it said, hirings were 39% down due to the COVID emergency. As for jobs, there were 610,00 fewer, INPS said. Some 499,000 of these were steady jobs on long-term permanent contracts. But job terminations were 47% down during lockdown because of a block on firings introduced by a government decree. (ANSA).
