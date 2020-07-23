Govt OKs 25 bn budget deviation

ROME, 23 LUG - The government has approved a fresh 25 billion euro 'budget deviation' aimed at helping fund the post-COVID recovery. The package will fund various moves. These include the extension of the CIG redundancy fund to furlough workers; funding the school restart in September; rescheduling tax deadlines; and funding local bodies. Despite the fresh deviation from parameters, the government reiterated a pledge to bring the deficit/GDP ratio back to the eurozone average. Conte said the summit deal, sealed after five days of acrimonious debate with 'frugal" northern Europeans, was "historic" and made him feel proud to be Italian. But cabinet has not yet formalised the extension of the COVID state of emergency. Sources said there was a "substantive" accord on setting the date for the extension at October 31. But officials have yet to establish what instruments can be used to extend premier's decree already issued. Premier Giuseppe Conte is likely to report to parliament on t he deviation and Italy's budget goals next Tuesday. The deviation comes after Italy got the largest chunk, 209 billion euros, of a 750 billion euro EU Recovery Fund to help COVID-hit economies. For the fist time ever, the EU agreed to jointly borrow money to fund an emergency. Italy is the hardest hit EU member with 35,000 deaths. (ANSA).