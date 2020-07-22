'Pre-alert' over migrant COVID flow in Friuli
TRIESTE
22 Luglio 2020
TRIESTE, 22 LUG - Friuli on Wednesday announced a "pre-alert" on a wave of migrants coming into the northeastern region amid the COVID emergency. It said there was the risk of an emergency due to the "exceptional" influx expected. It said there had been intense flows for over a week of migrants from Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and other extra-Schengen countries. (ANSA).
