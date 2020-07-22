'Pre-alert' over migrant COVID flow in Friuli

Mercoledì 22 Luglio 2020 | 19:08

TRIESTE

Risk of emergency due to exceptional influx says region

TRIESTE, 22 LUG - Friuli on Wednesday announced a "pre-alert" on a wave of migrants coming into the northeastern region amid the COVID emergency. It said there was the risk of an emergency due to the "exceptional" influx expected. It said there had been intense flows for over a week of migrants from Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and other extra-Schengen countries. (ANSA).

