Coronavirus: infections up 282 in 24 hrs, 9 dead

ROME, 22 LUG - The daily increase in the number of new coronavirus infections in Italy rose Wednesday, rising by 282 compared to 129 on Tuesday, the health ministry said. There have been nine new victims, down on Tuesday's 15, for a total death toll of 35.082. The total number of cases has risen to 245,032. The currently positive for the virus are 2,322 (+74), and the recovered 197,628 (+197),. The cabinet will discuss extending the state of emergency on Wednesday evening. Several Italian regions had no new cases, or deaths. Italian officials have said that while the situation has improved, precautions must be kept just as high against a possible second wave this autumn. (ANSA).