Woman, 82, killed by train at Milan central station

MILANO, 22 LUG - An 82-year-old woman was hit by a train and killed while she was crossing the tracks at Milan''s central rail station on Wednesday. Sources said the woman was taken to hospital in a desperate condition, with her right leg amputated and the left leg also "very compromised", as well as suffering from a serious haemorrhage. Doctors vainly tried to revive her. The woman, a Genoa native, had been trying to get across the tracks with all her luggage, sources said. The train was not going very fast but it crushed her legs, sources said. (ANSA).