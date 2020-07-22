Cars hit by brush fire in Rome

F1: Ferrari gets new organisational set-up
ROME
22 Luglio 2020
ROME, 22 LUG - A number of cars have been hit by a big brush fire on the outskirts of Rome, and some buildings have also been brushed by the blaze, sources said Wednesday. Fire teams have been working to quell the blaze for over two hours, helped by a helicopter. Smoke from the fire can be seen in much of the western part of he Italian capital. The fire broke out in the Castel di Guido district. The smell of burned brush has spread to several parts of Rome. (ANSA).
