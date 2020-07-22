2 bodies found, murder-suicide suspected
TURIN
22 Luglio 2020
TURIN, 22 LUG - Two bodies were found in the bedroom of a house near Vercelli Wednesday and a murder-suicide is suspected. The man and woman were both about 70, police said. The man is thought to have killed his wife before killing himself, police said. Autopsies have been ordered. The incident happened in the small town of Villata. (ANSA).
