Italians among worst in EU for education

ROME, 22 LUG - Italians are among the worst in the EU for educational levels, ISTAT said Wednesday. Only 62.2% of Italians between 25 and 64 have a high-school diploma, compared to 86.6% in Germany, 80,4% in France and 81.1% in Britain, the stats agency said. The EU average is 78.7%. Only Spain, Malta and Portugal are worse than Italy, the report said. Italy, further, has the highest number of young people not in education, employment or training (NEETs) in the EU, ISTAT said. The percentage of NEETS among 15-29 year olds is 22.2% in Italy. (ANSA).