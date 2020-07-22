Boy, 12, falls into well and dies

GORIZIA, 22 LUG - A 12-year-old boy died after falling into a well in a public park in the northern city of Gorizia on Wednesday. The boy was playing in the park as part of a summer camp for children. Gorizia Mayor Rodolfo Ziberna, who is also head of the foundation that runs the park, said the covering over the well had been checked recently. He said the accident was inexplicable. The summer camp had put their treasure hunt map on top of the grille, Ziberna said. An autopsy has been ordered. (ANSA).