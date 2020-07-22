Man rapes woman in Rome street

ROME, 22 LUG - A 50-year-old supermarket worker followed a 20-year-old woman customer out of the store in Rome's Testaccio district, dragged her into an alley and raped her on Tuesday afternoon, police said Wednesday. The man was arrested for sexual violence. The victim managed to get away and call police, sources said. She was treated in hospital. The man is said to have a criminal record. He was arrested in the supermarket after he returned to work. (ANSA).