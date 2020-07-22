Man rapes woman in Rome street

2 bodies found, murder-suicide suspected
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Taranto, commercio abusivo mitili: sequestrata area di 2mila metri quadrati
i più letti
Covid 19 Basilicata, positivi 36 migranti ospiti in un centro d'accoglienza. Salvini: «Governo mette in pericolo l'Italia». Bardi: «Monitorare flusso»
ROME
22 Luglio 2020
ROME, 22 LUG - A 50-year-old supermarket worker followed a 20-year-old woman customer out of the store in Rome's Testaccio district, dragged her into an alley and raped her on Tuesday afternoon, police said Wednesday. The man was arrested for sexual violence. The victim managed to get away and call police, sources said. She was treated in hospital. The man is said to have a criminal record. He was arrested in the supermarket after he returned to work. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su