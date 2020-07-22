Man arrested for sex abuse of girl, 5

ROME, 22 LUG - A 32-year-old Roman man has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing the five-year-old daughter of a friend and neighbour of his in Ostia at the end of June, sources said Wednesday. According to police, the father of the girl left her and her two-year-old brother with the man because he had to answer an urgent work commitment. The girl told her mother about the alleged abuse when she got home, police said. (ANSA).