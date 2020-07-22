Pavia hospital, drug co probed over virus serum tests

PAVIA, 22 LUG - The San Matteo Hospital in Pavia south of Milan and the Diasorin drug company, based in Piedmont, have been placed under investigation in a probe into anti-COVID serum tests, sources said Wednesday. Police carried out searches of various individuals, probed for bid rigging and embezzlement, the sources said. The probe comes after complaints by a rival company. The rival company complained that, among other things, the choice of the tests had been made without a competition. Comparing and deciding on rival bids in such cases is the norm. Both the hospital and Diasorin denied wrongdoing. (ANSA).