EU virus rescue deal 'historic' says Conte

ROME, 22 LUG - The EU's coronavirus rescue deal is "historic", Premier Giuseppe Conte said Wednesday. The premier told parliament that, with the deal on the 750 billion package, reached after five days of acrimonious negotiations, the EU had shown that it "is living up to its history". He said the plan, which allots Italy 28% or 209 billion, "changes the perspective because it is aimed at growth, sustainable development and the ecological transformation, and means a "more cohesive, more social EU, closer to citizens, and certainly more political". Conte said decisions of "an historic scope" had been made, and he said the deal set out the only path possible for a stable euro. The deal was reached after sometimes tense clashes between southern European countries like Italy, championed by France and Germany, and 'frugal' northern European countries including the Netherlands, Austria, Denmark, Sweden and Finland. Cone said that "despite the rigidity of the various positions we knew that we couldn't fail". Now, he said, Italy must work on structural reforms such as those spelled out by the deal. He said this would mean a "collective effort", with parliament. Conte added: "the political class has proven its great maturity". (ANSA).