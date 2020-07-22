Mercoledì 22 Luglio 2020 | 13:54

ROME
EU virus rescue deal 'historic' says Conte

ROME
Carabinieri arrested, barracks impounded at Piacenza

ROME
Coronavirus: cases up 129 in 24 hrs, deaths up 15

POTENZA
25 migrants positive at Basilicata hotspot

PARMA
Students of colour barred from digs in Parma

GENOA
Genoa bridge to be inaugurated August 3

ROME
If phase 3 OK mns of vaccine doses by yr's end - Irbm

ROME
47 Nigerian Mafia arrests

ROME
75 arrests in Italo-Swiss 'Ndrangheta op

SIENA
Zanardi moved to neuro-rehab centre

ROME
Oxford vaccine gives strong COVID immune response - Lancet

Il Biancorosso

Calcio
Bari, batticuore biancorosso, Decaro: 2 anni dopo senza più paura

BrindisiNel brindisino
Mesagne, fa accoltellare l'ex marito dagli amici: 3 arresti

LecceTragedia sfiorata
Tiggiano, gli cadono addosso blocchi marmorei: grave 72enne

Potenzabollettino regionale
Coronavirus in Basilicata, confermati 36 positivi su 269 tamponi: 33 sono migranti bengalesi in isolamento

Materabeni culturali
Matera, al via installazione 5 statue in bronzo per «Fontana dell'amore»

Homela tragedia
Orta Nova, auto contro camion: muore 20enne a causa delle ferite riportate

BariCalcio
Bari, batticuore biancorosso, Decaro: 2 anni dopo senza più paura

PhotoNewsSanità
Emiliano al PTA di Trani e all'inaugurazione di Urologia ospedaliera del “Bonomo” di Andria

TarantoElezioni
Totocandidati 2020 trattative in corso

ROME

'More social and political Europe, joint reform effort' says PM

ROME, 22 LUG - The EU's coronavirus rescue deal is "historic", Premier Giuseppe Conte said Wednesday. The premier told parliament that, with the deal on the 750 billion package, reached after five days of acrimonious negotiations, the EU had shown that it "is living up to its history". He said the plan, which allots Italy 28% or 209 billion, "changes the perspective because it is aimed at growth, sustainable development and the ecological transformation, and means a "more cohesive, more social EU, closer to citizens, and certainly more political". Conte said decisions of "an historic scope" had been made, and he said the deal set out the only path possible for a stable euro. The deal was reached after sometimes tense clashes between southern European countries like Italy, championed by France and Germany, and 'frugal' northern European countries including the Netherlands, Austria, Denmark, Sweden and Finland. Cone said that "despite the rigidity of the various positions we knew that we couldn't fail". Now, he said, Italy must work on structural reforms such as those spelled out by the deal. He said this would mean a "collective effort", with parliament. Conte added: "the political class has proven its great maturity". (ANSA).

