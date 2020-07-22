Carabinieri arrested, barracks impounded at Piacenza

EU virus rescue deal 'historic' says Conte
ROME
22 Luglio 2020
ROME, 22 LUG - At least six Carabinieri were arrested Wednesday and a barracks belonging to the paramilitary police impounded in the northern city of Piacenza. Some of the Carabinieri were detained in prison and some were placed under house arrest. They have been charged with drug pushing, extortion and torture, among other offences, sources said. The probe is led by the Piacenza prosecutors' office. (ANSA).
