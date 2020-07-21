Coronavirus: cases up 129 in 24 hrs, deaths up 15

ROME, 21 LUG - The daily rise in the number of coronavirus cases fell again Tuesday, rising by 129, compared to 190 on Monday, the health ministry said. The number of new victims was 15, for a total of 35,073 deaths in all. Total cases have risen to 244,752. Those currently positive are 12,248 (-156), and the recovered 197,431 (+269). Cases and deaths have been dropping steadily. Several regions had no cases, or deaths. (ANSA).