Coronavirus: cases up 129 in 24 hrs, deaths up 15
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Coronavirus, in Puglia oggi non ci sono nuovi casi: 753 tamponi negativi. «Possibile accordo con l'Albania»
ROME
21 Luglio 2020
ROME, 21 LUG - The daily rise in the number of coronavirus cases fell again Tuesday, rising by 129, compared to 190 on Monday, the health ministry said. The number of new victims was 15, for a total of 35,073 deaths in all. Total cases have risen to 244,752. Those currently positive are 12,248 (-156), and the recovered 197,431 (+269). Cases and deaths have been dropping steadily. Several regions had no cases, or deaths. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su