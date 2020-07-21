25 migrants positive at Basilicata hotspot
POTENZA
21 Luglio 2020
POTENZA, 21 LUG - Some 25 north African migrants moved from Sicily to Basilicata earlier this week have tested positive for the coronavirus in their holding centre at Potenza, sources said Tuesday. The migrants have been placed in isolation at reception facilities, the sources said. (ANSA).
