Martedì 21 Luglio 2020 | 18:25

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

POTENZA
25 migrants positive at Basilicata hotspot

25 migrants positive at Basilicata hotspot

 
PARMA
Students of colour barred from digs in Parma

Students of colour barred from digs in Parma

 
GENOA
Genoa bridge to be inaugurated August 3

Genoa bridge to be inaugurated August 3

 
ROME
If phase 3 OK mns of vaccine doses by yr's end - Irbm

If phase 3 OK mns of vaccine doses by yr's end - Irbm

 
ROME
47 Nigerian Mafia arrests

47 Nigerian Mafia arrests

 
ROME
75 arrests in Italo-Swiss 'Ndrangheta op

75 arrests in Italo-Swiss 'Ndrangheta op

 
SIENA
Zanardi moved to neuro-rehab centre

Zanardi moved to neuro-rehab centre

 
ROME
Oxford vaccine gives strong COVID immune response - Lancet

Oxford vaccine gives strong COVID immune response - Lancet

 
ROME
Juve take giant step towards 9th straight title

Juve take giant step towards 9th straight title

 
ROME
Conte hails historic EU summit virus Recovery Fund deal

Conte hails historic EU summit virus Recovery Fund deal

 
ROME
Coronavirus: infections up 190 in 24 hrs, 13 deaths

Coronavirus: infections up 190 in 24 hrs, 13 deaths

 

Il Biancorosso

Lo spareggio
Sale la febbre da B, Bari incrocia le dita e sogna una grande festa in... mascherina

Sale la febbre da B, Bari incrocia le dita e sogna una grande festa in... mascherina

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

LecceIl concorso
È leccese uno dei 10 prof migliori al mondo: il suo nome è Daniele Manni

È leccese uno dei 10 prof migliori al mondo: il suo nome è Daniele Manni

 
PhotoNewsSanità
Emiliano al PTA di Trani e all'inaugurazione di Urologia ospedaliera del “Bonomo” di Andria

Emiliano al PTA di Trani e all'inaugurazione di Urologia ospedaliera del “Bonomo” di Andria

 
HomeIl caso
Coronavirus Basilicata, positivi 23 migranti ospiti in un centro d'accoglienza

Covid 19 Basilicata, positivi 23 migranti ospiti in un centro d'accoglienza. Salvini: «Governo mette in pericolo l'Italia». Bardi: «Monitorare flusso»

 
BariIl rito del quotidiano nei bar
Bari, la Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno nel bistrò

Bari, la Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno nel bistrò

 
FoggiaIl caso
Incendio in area Oasi Lago Salso: Vigili del Fuoco in azione, attesi canadair

Incendio in area Oasi Lago Salso: Vigili del Fuoco in azione, attesi canadair

 
Brindisinel Brindisino
Mesagne, fece accoltellare l'ex marito: arrestata donna, due complici in carcere

Mesagne, fece accoltellare l'ex marito: arrestata donna, due complici in carcere

 
TarantoElezioni
Totocandidati 2020 trattative in corso

Taranto, totocandidati 2020: trattative in corso

 
Materail caso
Matera, GdF scopre bustine di cannabis in distributori H24: una denuncia

Matera, GdF scopre bustine di cannabis in distributori H24: una denuncia

 

i più letti

Luciano Littizzetto

Luciano Littizzetto e il relax in Salento: «Lasciatemi qui»

I Ferragnez appena sbarcati in Puglia: Chiara va a Lecce e Fedez a Otranto

I Ferragnez appena sbarcati in Puglia: Chiara va a Lecce e Fedez a Otranto

CALABRIA - Incendio a Gioia Tauro nei pressi Iam

CALABRIA - Incendio a Gioia Tauro nei pressi Iam VIDEO

Coronavirus, in Puglia oggi non ci sono nuovi casi: 753 tamponi negativi

Coronavirus, in Puglia oggi non ci sono nuovi casi: 753 tamponi negativi. «Possibile accordo con l'Albania»

Bimbo abbandonato, il Comune di Bari: «Aiuteremo la mamma»

Bimbo abbandonato, il Comune di Bari: «Aiuteremo la mamma». Il primario Laforgia è il tutore legale

POTENZA

25 migrants positive at Basilicata hotspot

Placed in isolation at reception facilities

25 migrants positive at Basilicata hotspot

POTENZA, 21 LUG - Some 25 north African migrants moved from Sicily to Basilicata earlier this week have tested positive for the coronavirus in their holding centre at Potenza, sources said Tuesday. The migrants have been placed in isolation at reception facilities, the sources said. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati