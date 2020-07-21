Students of colour barred from digs in Parma

PARMA, 21 LUG - Black and brown students have been barred from digs in Parma, the university in the Emilian city said Tuesday. It said rental offers "were immediately withdrawn after people saw they would be letting to persons with a skin colour different from their own". The uni said it would fight racism in all its forms. "All forms of discrimination are against the values and principles laid down in the statute f the University of Parma," it said. (ANSA).