If phase 3 OK mns of vaccine doses by yr's end - Irbm

ROME, 21 LUG - The head of an Italian form working on a COVID vaccine with Oxford University told ANSA Tuesday that millions of does could be produced by the end of the year if phase three if testing goes well. "By the end of the year, if phase three of testing gives positive results as we hope, millions of does of the anti-COVID vaccine developed by Oxford University with the collaboration of Irbm in Pomezia (south of Rome) will arrive in production worldwide," said Irbm President Pietro Di Lorenzo. The Lancet published the first positive results of tests on Monday. They showed the vaccine triggered a strong anti-immune and T antibody response up to the 56th day. Di Lorenzo said phase three of testing was getting started now. He aid it would involve 30-40,000 subjects including children, the elderly and people with pathologies in four countries. Health Minister Roberto Speranza has hailed the results of testing so far. (ANSA).