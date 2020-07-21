Genoa bridge to be inaugurated August 3

GENOA, 21 LUG - A new motorway bridge in Genoa replacing one that collapsed killing 43 people two years ago will be inaugurated on August 3, Genoa Mayor and bridge reconstruction commissioner Marco Bucci said Tuesday. The Genoa San Giorgio Bridge, which is expected to be inaugurated by President Sergio Mattarella, will be unveiled at 18:30 that day, Bucci said on Facebook. Bucci said Monday he would be in touch with Mattarella on the best date. "The static testing is ongoing, things are going well and there are no obstacles," he said. Static testing went forward Monday and sources said it would take a total of six days to complete the tests, which started Sunday. A stress test was carried out as 56 lorries went over the new structure, for a total weight of around 2,500 tonnes. The deadly collapse of the Morandi Bridge on August 14 2018 has led to a deal whereby the Benetton group will gradually exit Italian motorway management. Benetton's Atlantia holding company will cut its stake in motorway company Autostrade per l'Italia (ASPI) to zero over the coming year. Government bank Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) will gradually build up a 51% stake in ASPI. ASPI will thus become a public company, quoted on the Milan bourse. The ruling anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) had vowed to eject clothing icons the Benettons from ASPI, blaming them for an alleged lack of maintenance that allegedly led to the bridge's collapse. The new bridge, built in record time for Italy, has been designed by Genoa native and starchitect Renzo Piano. It features sail-like structures, to reflect the northwestern port city's rich maritime heritage. (ANSA).