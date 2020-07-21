Martedì 21 Luglio 2020 | 18:48

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Coronavirus: cases up 129 in 24 hrs, deaths up 15

Coronavirus: cases up 129 in 24 hrs, deaths up 15

 
POTENZA
25 migrants positive at Basilicata hotspot

25 migrants positive at Basilicata hotspot

 
PARMA
Students of colour barred from digs in Parma

Students of colour barred from digs in Parma

 
GENOA
Genoa bridge to be inaugurated August 3

Genoa bridge to be inaugurated August 3

 
ROME
If phase 3 OK mns of vaccine doses by yr's end - Irbm

If phase 3 OK mns of vaccine doses by yr's end - Irbm

 
ROME
47 Nigerian Mafia arrests

47 Nigerian Mafia arrests

 
ROME
75 arrests in Italo-Swiss 'Ndrangheta op

75 arrests in Italo-Swiss 'Ndrangheta op

 
SIENA
Zanardi moved to neuro-rehab centre

Zanardi moved to neuro-rehab centre

 
ROME
Oxford vaccine gives strong COVID immune response - Lancet

Oxford vaccine gives strong COVID immune response - Lancet

 
ROME
Juve take giant step towards 9th straight title

Juve take giant step towards 9th straight title

 
ROME
Conte hails historic EU summit virus Recovery Fund deal

Conte hails historic EU summit virus Recovery Fund deal

 

Il Biancorosso

Lo spareggio
Sale la febbre da B, Bari incrocia le dita e sogna una grande festa in... mascherina

Sale la febbre da B, Bari incrocia le dita e sogna una grande festa in... mascherina

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariLa decisione
Doppia preferenza di genere e Parco di Costa Ripagnola: rinviato il voto in Consiglio regionale

Doppia preferenza di genere e Parco di Costa Ripagnola: rinviato il voto in Consiglio regionale

 
LecceIl concorso
È leccese uno dei 10 prof migliori al mondo: il suo nome è Daniele Manni

È leccese uno dei 10 prof migliori al mondo: il suo nome è Daniele Manni

 
PhotoNewsSanità
Emiliano al PTA di Trani e all'inaugurazione di Urologia ospedaliera del “Bonomo” di Andria

Emiliano al PTA di Trani e all'inaugurazione di Urologia ospedaliera del “Bonomo” di Andria

 
HomeIl caso
Coronavirus Basilicata, positivi 23 migranti ospiti in un centro d'accoglienza

Covid 19 Basilicata, positivi 33 migranti ospiti in un centro d'accoglienza. Salvini: «Governo mette in pericolo l'Italia». Bardi: «Monitorare flusso»

 
FoggiaIl caso
Incendio in area Oasi Lago Salso: Vigili del Fuoco in azione, attesi canadair

Incendio in area Oasi Lago Salso: Vigili del Fuoco in azione, attesi canadair

 
Brindisinel Brindisino
Mesagne, fece accoltellare l'ex marito: arrestata donna, due complici in carcere

Mesagne, fece accoltellare l'ex marito: arrestata donna, due complici in carcere

 
TarantoElezioni
Totocandidati 2020 trattative in corso

Taranto, totocandidati 2020: trattative in corso

 
Materail caso
Matera, GdF scopre bustine di cannabis in distributori H24: una denuncia

Matera, GdF scopre bustine di cannabis in distributori H24: una denuncia

 

i più letti

Luciano Littizzetto

Luciano Littizzetto e il relax in Salento: «Lasciatemi qui»

I Ferragnez appena sbarcati in Puglia: Chiara va a Lecce e Fedez a Otranto

I Ferragnez appena sbarcati in Puglia: Chiara va a Lecce e Fedez a Otranto

CALABRIA - Incendio a Gioia Tauro nei pressi Iam

CALABRIA - Incendio a Gioia Tauro nei pressi Iam VIDEO

Coronavirus, in Puglia oggi non ci sono nuovi casi: 753 tamponi negativi

Coronavirus, in Puglia oggi non ci sono nuovi casi: 753 tamponi negativi. «Possibile accordo con l'Albania»

Bimbo abbandonato, il Comune di Bari: «Aiuteremo la mamma»

Bimbo abbandonato, il Comune di Bari: «Aiuteremo la mamma». Il primario Laforgia è il tutore legale

GENOA

Genoa bridge to be inaugurated August 3

After collapse that killed 43 in August 2018

Genoa bridge to be inaugurated August 3

GENOA, 21 LUG - A new motorway bridge in Genoa replacing one that collapsed killing 43 people two years ago will be inaugurated on August 3, Genoa Mayor and bridge reconstruction commissioner Marco Bucci said Tuesday. The Genoa San Giorgio Bridge, which is expected to be inaugurated by President Sergio Mattarella, will be unveiled at 18:30 that day, Bucci said on Facebook. Bucci said Monday he would be in touch with Mattarella on the best date. "The static testing is ongoing, things are going well and there are no obstacles," he said. Static testing went forward Monday and sources said it would take a total of six days to complete the tests, which started Sunday. A stress test was carried out as 56 lorries went over the new structure, for a total weight of around 2,500 tonnes. The deadly collapse of the Morandi Bridge on August 14 2018 has led to a deal whereby the Benetton group will gradually exit Italian motorway management. Benetton's Atlantia holding company will cut its stake in motorway company Autostrade per l'Italia (ASPI) to zero over the coming year. Government bank Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) will gradually build up a 51% stake in ASPI. ASPI will thus become a public company, quoted on the Milan bourse. The ruling anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) had vowed to eject clothing icons the Benettons from ASPI, blaming them for an alleged lack of maintenance that allegedly led to the bridge's collapse. The new bridge, built in record time for Italy, has been designed by Genoa native and starchitect Renzo Piano. It features sail-like structures, to reflect the northwestern port city's rich maritime heritage. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati