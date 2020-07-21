Zanardi moved to neuro-rehab centre

SIENA, 21 LUG - Paralympic handbike champ Alex Zanardi was discharged form hospital Tuesday and moved to a neuro-rehab centre after suffering severe head injuries in a crash with a lorry near Siena last month. The former F1 driver was moved after sedation was suspended, his cardio-respiratory and metabolic parameters had returned to normal, and his general clinical conditions and neurological picture had been adjudged as stable. Zanardi lost control of his handbike in wet conditions during a June 19 training run and crashed into a lorry. He has had three operations to reconstruct his face and repair his head injuries. The four-time Paralympic champ, 53, lost his legs in a CART crash in 2001. Zanardi raced in F1 from 1991 to 1994 and again in 1999, placing sixth in the 1993 Brazilian GP. He returned to racing less than two years after the CART accident, competing in the European Touring Car Championship in 2003-2004 and then in the World Touring Car Championship between 2005 and 2009, scoring four wins. In addition to continuing to race cars, Zanardi took up competition in handcycling, a form of paralympic cycling, with the stated goal of representing Italy at the 2012 Summer Paralympics. In September 2011, Zanardi won his first senior international handcycling medal, the silver medal in the H4 category time trial at the UCI World Road Para-Cycling Championships. In September 2012 he won gold medals at the London Paralympics in the individual H4 time trial and the individual H4 road race, followed by a silver medal in the mixed H1-4 team relay, and in September 2016 he won a gold and a silver medal at the 2016 Paralympics in Rio de Janeiro. (ANSA).