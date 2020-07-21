Martedì 21 Luglio 2020 | 15:11

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
75 arrests in Italo-Swiss 'Ndrangheta op

75 arrests in Italo-Swiss 'Ndrangheta op

 
SIENA
Zanardi moved to neuro-rehab centre

Zanardi moved to neuro-rehab centre

 
ROME
Oxford vaccine gives strong COVID immune response - Lancet

Oxford vaccine gives strong COVID immune response - Lancet

 
ROME
Juve take giant step towards 9th straight title

Juve take giant step towards 9th straight title

 
ROME
Conte hails historic EU summit virus Recovery Fund deal

Conte hails historic EU summit virus Recovery Fund deal

 
ROME
Coronavirus: infections up 190 in 24 hrs, 13 deaths

Coronavirus: infections up 190 in 24 hrs, 13 deaths

 
VATICAN CITY
Pope pays surprise visit to Vatican kids' summer camp

Pope pays surprise visit to Vatican kids' summer camp

 
ROME
Oxford-Italian vaccine has strong immune response

Oxford-Italian vaccine has strong immune response

 
VENICE
Hui, Swinton, to get Venice career Lions

Hui, Swinton, to get Venice career Lions

 
ROME
Michel plan spurs hope of EU virus fund summit deal

Michel plan spurs hope of EU virus fund summit deal

 
NUORO
World's biggest pecorino is Sardinian

World's biggest pecorino is Sardinian

 

Il Biancorosso

Lo spareggio
Sale la febbre da B, Bari incrocia le dita e sogna una grande festa in... mascherina

Sale la febbre da B, Bari incrocia le dita e sogna una grande festa in... mascherina

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

FoggiaL'incidente
Foggia, auto finisce sotto a un camion: ferito l'autista

Foggia, auto finisce sotto a un camion: ferito l'autista

 
Leccedal web
«Cultura è speranza»: le bellezze di Lecce nello spot di presentazione della sfilata Dior

«Cultura è speranza»: le bellezze di Lecce nello spot di presentazione della sfilata Dior

 
Potenzanel Potentino
Palazzo San Gervasio: ordigno fatto brillare, intervenuti Vigili del Fuoco e artificieri

Palazzo San Gervasio: ordigno fatto brillare, intervenuti Vigili del Fuoco e artificieri

 
Brindisinel Brindisino
Mesagne, fece accoltellare l'ex marito: arrestata donna, due complici in carcere

Mesagne, fece accoltellare l'ex marito: arrestata donna, due complici in carcere

 
TarantoElezioni
Totocandidati 2020 trattative in corso

Taranto, totocandidati 2020: trattative in corso

 
Materail caso
Matera, GdF scopre bustine di cannabis in distributori H24: una denuncia

Matera, GdF scopre bustine di cannabis in distributori H24: una denuncia

 
BatL'incidente choc
Barletta, dolore lacrime e speranza ai funerali dei 3 ragazzi sulla bici elettrica

Barletta, dolore lacrime e speranza ai funerali dei 3 ragazzi sulla bici elettrica

 
BariEstate in puglia
E a Bari i turisti dopo il Covid parlano in italiano

E a Bari i turisti dopo il Covid parlano in italiano

 

i più letti

Luciano Littizzetto

Luciano Littizzetto e il relax in Salento: «Lasciatemi qui»

I Ferragnez appena sbarcati in Puglia: Chiara va a Lecce e Fedez a Otranto

I Ferragnez appena sbarcati in Puglia: Chiara va a Lecce e Fedez a Otranto

CALABRIA - Incendio a Gioia Tauro nei pressi Iam

CALABRIA - Incendio a Gioia Tauro nei pressi Iam VIDEO

Coronavirus, in Puglia oggi non ci sono nuovi casi: 753 tamponi negativi

Coronavirus, in Puglia oggi non ci sono nuovi casi: 753 tamponi negativi. «Possibile accordo con l'Albania»

Bimbo abbandonato, il Comune di Bari: «Aiuteremo la mamma»

Bimbo abbandonato, il Comune di Bari: «Aiuteremo la mamma». Il primario Laforgia è il tutore legale

SIENA

Zanardi moved to neuro-rehab centre

4-time Paralympic handbike champ discharged from Siena hospital

Zanardi moved to neuro-rehab centre

SIENA, 21 LUG - Paralympic handbike champ Alex Zanardi was discharged form hospital Tuesday and moved to a neuro-rehab centre after suffering severe head injuries in a crash with a lorry near Siena last month. The former F1 driver was moved after sedation was suspended, his cardio-respiratory and metabolic parameters had returned to normal, and his general clinical conditions and neurological picture had been adjudged as stable. Zanardi lost control of his handbike in wet conditions during a June 19 training run and crashed into a lorry. He has had three operations to reconstruct his face and repair his head injuries. The four-time Paralympic champ, 53, lost his legs in a CART crash in 2001. Zanardi raced in F1 from 1991 to 1994 and again in 1999, placing sixth in the 1993 Brazilian GP. He returned to racing less than two years after the CART accident, competing in the European Touring Car Championship in 2003-2004 and then in the World Touring Car Championship between 2005 and 2009, scoring four wins. In addition to continuing to race cars, Zanardi took up competition in handcycling, a form of paralympic cycling, with the stated goal of representing Italy at the 2012 Summer Paralympics. In September 2011, Zanardi won his first senior international handcycling medal, the silver medal in the H4 category time trial at the UCI World Road Para-Cycling Championships. In September 2012 he won gold medals at the London Paralympics in the individual H4 time trial and the individual H4 road race, followed by a silver medal in the mixed H1-4 team relay, and in September 2016 he won a gold and a silver medal at the 2016 Paralympics in Rio de Janeiro. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati