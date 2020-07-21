Martedì 21 Luglio 2020 | 15:11

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
75 arrests in Italo-Swiss 'Ndrangheta op

75 arrests in Italo-Swiss 'Ndrangheta op

 
SIENA
Zanardi moved to neuro-rehab centre

Zanardi moved to neuro-rehab centre

 
ROME
Oxford vaccine gives strong COVID immune response - Lancet

Oxford vaccine gives strong COVID immune response - Lancet

 
ROME
Juve take giant step towards 9th straight title

Juve take giant step towards 9th straight title

 
ROME
Conte hails historic EU summit virus Recovery Fund deal

Conte hails historic EU summit virus Recovery Fund deal

 
ROME
Coronavirus: infections up 190 in 24 hrs, 13 deaths

Coronavirus: infections up 190 in 24 hrs, 13 deaths

 
VATICAN CITY
Pope pays surprise visit to Vatican kids' summer camp

Pope pays surprise visit to Vatican kids' summer camp

 
ROME
Oxford-Italian vaccine has strong immune response

Oxford-Italian vaccine has strong immune response

 
VENICE
Hui, Swinton, to get Venice career Lions

Hui, Swinton, to get Venice career Lions

 
ROME
Michel plan spurs hope of EU virus fund summit deal

Michel plan spurs hope of EU virus fund summit deal

 
NUORO
World's biggest pecorino is Sardinian

World's biggest pecorino is Sardinian

 

Il Biancorosso

Lo spareggio
Sale la febbre da B, Bari incrocia le dita e sogna una grande festa in... mascherina

Sale la febbre da B, Bari incrocia le dita e sogna una grande festa in... mascherina

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

FoggiaL'incidente
Foggia, auto finisce sotto a un camion: ferito l'autista

Foggia, auto finisce sotto a un camion: ferito l'autista

 
Leccedal web
«Cultura è speranza»: le bellezze di Lecce nello spot di presentazione della sfilata Dior

«Cultura è speranza»: le bellezze di Lecce nello spot di presentazione della sfilata Dior

 
Potenzanel Potentino
Palazzo San Gervasio: ordigno fatto brillare, intervenuti Vigili del Fuoco e artificieri

Palazzo San Gervasio: ordigno fatto brillare, intervenuti Vigili del Fuoco e artificieri

 
Brindisinel Brindisino
Mesagne, fece accoltellare l'ex marito: arrestata donna, due complici in carcere

Mesagne, fece accoltellare l'ex marito: arrestata donna, due complici in carcere

 
TarantoElezioni
Totocandidati 2020 trattative in corso

Taranto, totocandidati 2020: trattative in corso

 
Materail caso
Matera, GdF scopre bustine di cannabis in distributori H24: una denuncia

Matera, GdF scopre bustine di cannabis in distributori H24: una denuncia

 
BatL'incidente choc
Barletta, dolore lacrime e speranza ai funerali dei 3 ragazzi sulla bici elettrica

Barletta, dolore lacrime e speranza ai funerali dei 3 ragazzi sulla bici elettrica

 
BariEstate in puglia
E a Bari i turisti dopo il Covid parlano in italiano

E a Bari i turisti dopo il Covid parlano in italiano

 

i più letti

Luciano Littizzetto

Luciano Littizzetto e il relax in Salento: «Lasciatemi qui»

I Ferragnez appena sbarcati in Puglia: Chiara va a Lecce e Fedez a Otranto

I Ferragnez appena sbarcati in Puglia: Chiara va a Lecce e Fedez a Otranto

CALABRIA - Incendio a Gioia Tauro nei pressi Iam

CALABRIA - Incendio a Gioia Tauro nei pressi Iam VIDEO

Coronavirus, in Puglia oggi non ci sono nuovi casi: 753 tamponi negativi

Coronavirus, in Puglia oggi non ci sono nuovi casi: 753 tamponi negativi. «Possibile accordo con l'Albania»

Bimbo abbandonato, il Comune di Bari: «Aiuteremo la mamma»

Bimbo abbandonato, il Comune di Bari: «Aiuteremo la mamma». Il primario Laforgia è il tutore legale

ROME

Oxford vaccine gives strong COVID immune response - Lancet

'Keep investing in research' says Speranza, WHO congratulates

Oxford vaccine gives strong COVID immune response - Lancet

ROME, 21 LUG - The ChAdOx1 anti-COVID vaccine, developed by Oxford University's Jenner Institute with the collaboration of Italy's Irbm company, "induced a strong immune and anti-body response up to the 56th day of the ongoing testing," The Lancet reported Monday. These are the preliminary results of phase 1-2 of testing which involved 1,077 healthy adults. "Further studies are necessary to confirm if the vaccine effectively protects from COVID-19", the article said. The article, published in the authoritative scientific journal, highlights "promising initial results" relating to the ChAdOx1 vaccine, which is described as "safe" and "with few side effects". The preliminary results have in fact shown that in the sample of 1,077 healthy adult subjects involved in the testing, the vaccine was able to trigger "strong responses" in the production of anti-bodies and T immune cells up to day 56 of the ongoing clinical testing. The responses, the Jenner Institute researchers underscore, "may even be greater after a second dose, according to a study on a sub-group of 10 participants". The authors, however, urge caution, stressing that "further clinical studies should be carried out on this vaccine prototype". The present results, they point out, are in fact focused on the immune response measured in the laboratory and "further tests are necessary to confirm if the vaccine effectively protects from COVID-19 infection". "More time and patience is needed. But the first scientific results of the Oxford University vaccine, whose viral vector is made in Pomezia and will be placed in phials at Anagni, are encouraging," said Health Minister Roberto Speranza. "Italy, with Germany, France and the Netherlands," he added, "is in the lead group for this testing. We are continuing to invest in scientific research as a key to defeat the virus". The positive results of the anti-COVID vaccine tests performed in Oxford is "good news" for the World Health Organization (WHO) too, according to the agency's health emergencies director Michael Ryan, who conveyed to his colleagues at the British university his "congratulations for the progress made". The fact that the vaccine developed by the British university has produced a strong immune response "is a positive result, but there is still a long way to go," Ryan said. "Now we have to move on to large-scale tests", he added. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati