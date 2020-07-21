Juve take giant step towards 9th straight title

ROME, 21 LUG - Juventus took a giant step towards their ninth straight Serie A title by beating Lazio 2-1 at the Allianz Stadium Monday night. The win puts them eight points ahead of chasing Inter with four games to go. Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring from the penalty spot after Anderson handled. The Portugal great went on to score his 30th goal of the campaign after Paulo Dybala dispossed Luiz Felipe and set him up for a tap-in for his second. Ciro Immobile got Lazio's goal - also his 30th of the season - towards the end. Juve are now on 80 points, with Inter on 72. Atalanta are one point back, on 71. Lazio, who before the lockdown break were a point behind the Bianconeri and fancying their scudetto chances, are now 11 points adrift of the leaders, on 69. (ANSA).