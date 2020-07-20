Pope pays surprise visit to Vatican kids' summer camp

VATICAN CITY, JUL 20 - Pope Francis on Monday paid a surprise visit to the Vatican children's summer camp. The pope met the kids while they were having breakfast in the atrium of he Paul VI Room. He visited the play facilities set up in the hall and chatted with the participants. Later on, sitting with the children, he encouraged them to make new friends. "People who can only have fun on their own are selfish," he said. "To have a good time, you have to be together, among friends!" Before returning to Casa Santa Marta the pope greeted all the camp assistants and thanked them for their work. He was very happy with his visit, said the head of the Vatican press office, Matteo Bruni. (ANSA).