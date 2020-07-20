Hospitality sector collapse sparks fall in food, wine

ROME, JUL 20 - The collapse of the Italian hospitality sector due to COVID-19 will spell a three-billion-euro loss of food and wine purchases this summer, farm group Coldiretti said. As bars and eateries see their activities collapse, lunches and dinners outside the home will fall by 40% during July, August and September, it said. Foreign tourist arrivals, 19 million last year, will be virtually reduced to zero this summer, it said. This "heavy void" will not be compensated by the "patriotic turnaround" of Italians opting to stay in Italy this virus-hit summer, Coldiretti said. Some 93% of Italians have decided to spend their summer holidays in Italy, according to the latest survey. Some 34 million Italians have decided to spend at least a few days on holiday in the summer of 2020, 13% down on last year. (ANSA).