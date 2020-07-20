World's biggest pecorino is Sardinian

NUORO, JUL 20 - A Sardinian pecorino cheese wheel has claimed the title of the world's largest block of cheese made from sheep's milk, according to the Guinness Book of Records. The 'Giant of the Cedrino', made at Loculi near Nuoro, weighs in at 598.5 kg. It is 165 centimetres in diameter and 60 centimetres high. It has been seasoned for 12 months. It beats the previous record holder, from Ascoli Piceno in Marche, which weighed 534.7 kg, was 158 cm across and 29 cm high. The new record holder was made on May 12 last year with 4,500 litres of sheep's milk. The designer of the wooden wheel holding it, Anna Pitzalis, told ANSA that "the cheese was made with traditional methods and above and beyond the record it was a chance to rediscover the local area's artisan skills and food culture". She said "the cheese's shape has given shape and voice to this part of Sardinia". (ANSA).