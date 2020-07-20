Daily virus death toll down to record low of 3

ROME, JUL 20 - The coronavirus daily death toll in Italy fell to a record low of just three on Sunday. There were no deaths at all in the worst affected region, Lombardy. Italy has had over 35,000 COVID deaths, the second highest toll in Europe after the UK. The number of new cases also fell to a recent low of just 219, the health ministry said. Th situation in other parts of the world remained grave. There were almost 63,900 new cases in the US over the last 24 hours. In Brazil, the death toll rose to almost 80,000. The World Health Organization will issue a fresh assessment of the pandemic in Geneva later Monday. (ANSA).