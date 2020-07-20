Hui, Swinton, to get Venice career Lions

VENICE, JUL 20 - Critically acclaimed filmmaker Ann Hui and iconic actress Tilda Swinton have each been awarded the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement at the 77th Venice International Film Festival (2 September - 12 September, 2020). Accepting the award, Ann Hui declared "I am so happy to receive this news and honored for the award! So happy that I feel I cannot find the words. I just hope everything in the world will turn better soon and everybody can feel again as happy as I am in this moment." Accepting the award, Tilda Swinton declared "This great festival has been dear to my heart for three decades: to be honoured by her in this way is extremely humbling. To come to Venice, this year of all years, to celebrate immortal cinema and her defiant survival in the face of all the challenges that evolution might throw at her - as at us all - will be my sincere joy." Commenting on these acknowledgments, Director Alberto Barbera stated: "Ann Hui is one of Asia's most respected, prolific, and versatile directors of our times; her career spans four decades and touches every film genre. From the outset, she has been acknowledged as one of the pivotal figures of the so-called Hong Kong New Wave - the film movement which revolutionized Hong Kong's movies during the 1970s and '80s, transforming the cosmopolitan city into one of the most energetic, creative centers of the decade. She has directed very different types of films, from melodramas to ghost stories, from semi-autobiographical movies to adaptations of major literary works, without forgoing family dramas, martial arts movies, and thrillers. She has been one of the first directors on the Hong Kong scene to bring documentary material into fiction films. Although she has paid attention to the commercial side of movies and has garnered widespread success with the public, the cinema of Ann Hui has never abandoned an auteurist approach. In her movies, she has always shown particular interest in compassionate and social vicissitudes, recounting - with sensitivity and the sophistication of an intellectual - individual stories that interweave with important social themes such as those of refugees, the marginalized, and the elderly. In a trailblazing fashion, through her language and her unique visual style, not only has she captured the specific aspects of the city and the imagination of Hong Kong, she has also transposed and translated them into a universal perspective." Says Festival Director Alberto Barbera: "Tilda Swinton is unanimously recognized as one of the most original and powerful performers to establish herself at the end of the last century. Her uniqueness lies in her commanding and incomparable personality, uncommon versatility, and an ability to pass from the most radical art-house cinema to big Hollywood productions, without ever eschewing her inexhaustible need to bring to life unclassifiable and uncommon characters. Her every portrayal is a fearless challenge to conventions, be they artistic or social; the outcome of a need to put herself continuously on the line without ever being satisfied with the results she achieves; and the desire to explore new implications in behavior and human emotions, which Swinton never limits herself to conveying but instead personifies in the most surprising and challenging way. She has worked with some of today's major directors, but above all she is faithful to a few filmmakers, for whom she has been a muse more than just a favorite actress. Take, for example, her working relationship with Derek Jarman; she performed in every film he made from 1985 until the English director's death in 1994. Or Luca Guadagnino, with whom she has made four movies, sharing his project to bring to life an unconventional type of cinema. In this sense, Tilda Swinton confirms herself as a star of contemporary film par excellence, who doesn't settle for simplicity and fashionable dictates, but instead aspires to the impossible." (ANSA).