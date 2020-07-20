Coronavirus: infections up 190 in 24 hrs, 13 deaths

ROME, JUL 20 - The number of fresh COVID infections in Italy in the last 24 hours fell Monday to 190 from 219 Sunday, the health ministry said. There have been 13 fresh victims, up from three Sunday, bringing the toll to 35,058, Total cases have risen to 244,624. The currently positive are 12,404 (-36), and the recovered 197,162 (+213). Infection and transmission rates have been falling steadily apart form a couple of new hotspots. There have been no new cases, or deaths, in many Italian regions. The health ministry and the Higher Health Institute (ISS) have nonetheless warned against lowering one's guard amid fears of a second wave this autumn. (ANSA).