Michel plan spurs hope of EU virus fund summit deal

Martedì 21 Luglio 2020 | 15:10

ROME, JUL 20 - The latest proposal from European Council President Charles Michel is spurring hope of a deal on a huge post-COVID recovery stimulus package after an EU summit went into its fourth day amid a continuing rift between 'frugal' northern European countries and the potential biggest beneficiaries in southern Europe. "There was a breakthrough last night and I'm cautiously optimistic," Premier Giuseppe Conte said ahead of the fresh negotiations. He said Italy was in favour of funds being used for green purposes, vowed to "fight to the end for large resources" and stressed "we cannot joke around or hesitate". The original plan for was a 750 billion package divided into 500 euros of grants and 250 of loans But the 'frugals' - Netherlands, Sweden, Denmark and Austria, joined by Finland - insisted on the amount of grants being cut and on attaching conditions such as labour and pension reforms to the hand-outs. Dutch Premier Mark Rutte has been leading the frugals and has had "tense" exchanges with Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte, among others. The latest proposal from Michel is to cut the grants from 500 to 390 billion euros, an idea that has prompted a cautious opening from the Netherlands and Austria. Shortly before the talks restarted Monday afternoon EU diplomatic sources said the frugals might be ready to accept Michel's plan if other issues, including EU budget rebates, were resolved to their satisfaction. Rutte has also described as "excellent" Michel's proposal of a three-day "super emergency brake" which would effectively give any EU member a veto on national spending plans. Austrian President Sebastian Kurz said the proposed reduction of the grants was an "excellent result". Another issue holding back agreement is the insistence of many countries led by the frugals to tire funding to Hungary and Poland to their respect for the rule of law, on which they have made controversial changes in recent years. Hungarian Premier Viktor Orban has accused Rutte of pursuing a vendetta against him on this issue. The summit, the longest since the five-day meet in Nice 20 years ago on admitting new members to the EU, has been adjourned until 16:00 Monday (14:00 GMT). Conte is still hoping to preserve the original format of 500 billion euros of grants and 250 of loans. He has been backed by Germany and France, the two biggest EU members. French President Emmanule Macron reportedly banged his fist on the table in a tense exchange with Rutte. But Merkel, who is leading the EU as duty chair and is also mediating between the sides, is expected to agree to some compromise. Italy stands to get almost 182 billion euros, the highest single amount, from the originally proposed plan, as it is the worst-hit EU member with 35,000 deaths. The summit must also rule, unanimously, on the EU's seven year 1-trillion euro budget, which is part of the post-virus recovery efforts and earmarks vast sums for boosting the green and digital economies. (ANSA).

