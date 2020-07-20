Newborn baby abandoned in Bari church

ROME, JUL 20 - A newborn baby boy was abandoned in a Bari church on Sunday morning. The nine-day-old boy was found in a 'thermal cradle'. The cradle was installed after a dead baby was found on nearby Monopoli beach five years ago. A note from the baby's parents was found in the cradle. "He is Luigi. Mummy and Daddy will always love you", it said. Father Antonio Ruccia said he had been "overcome with emotion" when his cellphone, linked to the cradle, had started ringing. "I rushed to the area where the cradle is installed and I saw this wonderful creature who was bawling and crying but at the same time seemed to have been well looked after", said the priest, who runs the parish church of San Giovanni Battista. (ANSA).