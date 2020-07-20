Man kills self, disabled daughter with fumes

VARESE, JUL 20 - A 74-year-old Italian man killed himself and his 31-year-old severely disabled daughter by funnelling exhaust fumes into his car at their home near Varese on Monday. The murder-suicide took place outside a country house at Saltrio. The daughter was 100% disabled. The man was also reportedly gravely ill. He left a goodbye note to his wife, also seriously ill and confined to her bed. The couple's nice found the two bodies in the car. (ANSA).