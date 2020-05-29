Venerdì 29 Maggio 2020 | 21:04

Rome
No critical situations in Italy - COVID monitoring report

Rome
Coronavirus: 516 new cases in Italy, deaths up by 87

Rome
630,000 smokers gave up during lockdown

Milan
Uber Italy put into receivership in rider gangmaster case (4)

Rome
Train hits maintenance trolley in Rome (3)

Rome
Coronavirus:3.9 mn have started or upped tobacco consumption

Vatican City
Pope to open summer camp for Vatican mothers' kids (9)

Lodi
'Wizard' arrested near Lodi (7)

Rome
Coronavirus: Greece reopens to 29 countries, not Italy

Naples
Weddings restart in Campania and Puglia

Milan
Milan Duomo reopens to tourists

PotenzaL'annuncio
Melfi, Fca conferma investimenti per l'ibrido di Compass e Renegade

Melfi, Fca conferma investimenti per l'ibrido di Compass e Renegade

 
LecceTriste episodio
Cavallino, una torta per «festeggiare» morte ex sindaco Gorgoni. Sdegno e indagini

Cavallino, una torta per «festeggiare» morte ex sindaco Gorgoni. Sdegno e indagini

 
BariMaltempo
Bari, temporali in arrivo nel week-end: scatta l'allerta meteo in provincia

Bari, temporali in arrivo nel week-end: scatta l'allerta meteo in provincia

 
BrindisiLa decisione
Fase 2, sindaco di Brindisi frena sulla movida: locali chiusi a mezzanotte

Fase 2, sindaco di Brindisi frena sulla movida: locali chiusi a mezzanotte

 
MateraLa decisione
Fase 2 a Matera, il Fai riapre casa Noha per la Festa della Repubblica

Fase 2 a Matera, il Fai riapre casa Noha per la Festa della Repubblica

 
TarantoIl caso
Ginosa, picchia ed estorce soldi ai genitori anziani per l'alcool: arrestato

Ginosa, picchia ed estorce soldi ai genitori anziani per l'alcool: arrestato

 
Puglia con le stelletteESERCITO
Raccolta di sangue e donazione di viveri: la solidarietà da Foggia ad Altamura

Raccolta di sangue e donazione di viveri: la solidarietà da Foggia ad Altamura

 
BatLa decisione
Barletta, movida spericolata: chiuse due attività nel cuore della città

Barletta, movida spericolata: chiuse due attività nel cuore della città

 

Incidence differs between regions, 'caution needed' says report

Rome, May 29 - The report on the results of monitoring of phase two of the coronavirus emergency during the week between May 18 and 24 says that, at the moment, there are no critical situations regarding the COVID-19 epidemic. Heterogeneous Incidence. "The weekly incidence remains highly heterogeneous across the national territory," the monitoring report said. In some regions the number of cases is still high, indicating a complex situation but one that us under control, while the number of cases is very limited in others. Caution. So the report recommends "caution, especially when the frequency and scale of the movements of people across the national territory increases". Furthermore, the report said that "no signs of hospital care services being overloaded have been registered and improved levels of resilience have been observed". Testing. Throughout the country, testing and screening policies continue to be strengthened at the regional level. Reproduction Rates. Even though this has increased diagnostic sensitivity, the weekly trend for newly diagnosed cases is down in almost all of the regions and autonomous provinces and the Rt reproduction rates are below 1. As regards the Rt estimate, it is stressed that, when the number of cases is very low, some regions may temporarily have an Rt rate above 1 because of small local hotspots that affect the regional total, but are not a worrying factor. Contagion Continues. "The lockdown measures in Italy have made it possible to control COVID-19 contagion across the national territory, albeit in a situation of continued widespread transmission of the virus, with very different incidences in the 21 regions," the report concluded. Positive Situation. It said that the current situation "is positive, on the whole, with respect to the first phase of transition" although "signs of transmission persist, with new hotspots that depict a fluid epidemiological situation in many regions. "This calls for rigorous respect of the measures necessary to reduce the risk of transmission, such as individual hygiene and physical distancing". Regional Services. It is necessary to "continue to reinforce the regional services for prevention and response to COVID-19 to face eventual fresh waves of the epidemic". Encouraging Data. Health Minister Roberto Speranza said the data released by the Higher Health Institute (ISS) are "encouraging" and that "the major sacrifices of the lockdown have produced these results. "We must continue on the path taken, moving gradually and with caution," he said.

