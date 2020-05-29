Venerdì 29 Maggio 2020 | 19:33

Rome
Coronavirus: 516 new cases in Italy, deaths up by 87

Coronavirus: 516 new cases in Italy, deaths up by 87

 
Rome
630,000 smokers gave up during lockdown

630,000 smokers gave up during lockdown

 
Milan
Uber Italy put into receivership in rider gangmaster case (4)

Uber Italy put into receivership in rider gangmaster case (4)

 
Rome
Train hits maintenance trolley in Rome (3)

Train hits maintenance trolley in Rome (3)

 
Rome
Coronavirus:3.9 mn have started or upped tobacco consumption

Coronavirus:3.9 mn have started or upped tobacco consumption

 
Vatican City
Pope to open summer camp for Vatican mothers' kids (9)

Pope to open summer camp for Vatican mothers' kids (9)

 
Lodi
'Wizard' arrested near Lodi (7)

'Wizard' arrested near Lodi (7)

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Greece reopens to 29 countries, not Italy

Coronavirus: Greece reopens to 29 countries, not Italy

 
Naples
Weddings restart in Campania and Puglia

Weddings restart in Campania and Puglia

 
Milan
Milan Duomo reopens to tourists

Milan Duomo reopens to tourists

 
Bologna
Emilia-Romagna's Bonaccini rejects health-passport proposal

Emilia-Romagna's Bonaccini rejects health-passport proposal

 

Calcio
Il Bari resta nel limbo, spiraglio per la serie C

Il Bari resta nel limbo, spiraglio per la serie C

 

PotenzaL'annuncio
Melfi, Fca conferma investimenti per l'ibrido di Compass e Renegade

Melfi, Fca conferma investimenti per l'ibrido di Compass e Renegade

 
LecceTriste episodio
Cavallino, una torta per «festeggiare» morte ex sindaco Gorgoni. Sdegno e indagini

Cavallino, una torta per «festeggiare» morte ex sindaco Gorgoni. Sdegno e indagini

 
BariMaltempo
Bari, temporali in arrivo nel week-end: scatta l'allerta meteo in provincia

Bari, temporali in arrivo nel week-end: scatta l'allerta meteo in provincia

 
BrindisiLa decisione
Fase 2, sindaco di Brindisi frena sulla movida: locali chiusi a mezzanotte

Fase 2, sindaco di Brindisi frena sulla movida: locali chiusi a mezzanotte

 
MateraLa decisione
Fase 2 a Matera, il Fai riapre casa Noha per la Festa della Repubblica

Fase 2 a Matera, il Fai riapre casa Noha per la Festa della Repubblica

 
TarantoIl caso
Ginosa, picchia ed estorce soldi ai genitori anziani per l'alcool: arrestato

Ginosa, picchia ed estorce soldi ai genitori anziani per l'alcool: arrestato

 
Puglia con le stelletteESERCITO
Raccolta di sangue e donazione di viveri: la solidarietà da Foggia ad Altamura

Raccolta di sangue e donazione di viveri: la solidarietà da Foggia ad Altamura

 
BatLa decisione
Barletta, movida spericolata: chiuse due attività nel cuore della città

Barletta, movida spericolata: chiuse due attività nel cuore della città

 

Rome

Coronavirus: 516 new cases in Italy, deaths up by 87

Number currently positive down 1,811 to 46,175

Coronavirus: 516 new cases in Italy, deaths up by 87

Rome, May 29 - The Civil Protection Department said Friday that 516 new cases of the coronavirus have been registered in Italy over the last 24 hours. That was down from 593 new cases on Thursday and ended a three-day run of consecutive rises. Five regions have no new infections: Abruzzo, Umbria, Valle d'Aosta, Calabria and Basilicata, as well as the province of Bolzano. The department said 33,229 people have now died with the coronavirus in Italy, up 87. Thursday's daily rise was 70. Lombardy, the hardest hit region, had 38 victims in the last 24 hours, up from 20 Thursday. Seven regions - Sicily, Sardinia, Valle d'Aosta, Molise, Basilicata, Friuli Venezia Giulia and Trentino Alto Adige - had no new victims Friday. It said 152,844 people have now recovered from COVID-19 here, up 2,240. Thursday's rise was 3,503. As a result, 46,175 are currently infected with the coronavirus in Italy, down 1,811. Thursday's fall was 2,980. The total number of COVID-19 cases in Italy, including currently positive, the deceased and those who have recovered, is now 232,248. The department said 475 of Italy's coronavirus patients are in intensive care, 14 down on Thursday.

