Coronavirus: 516 new cases in Italy, deaths up by 87

Rome, May 29 - The Civil Protection Department said Friday that 516 new cases of the coronavirus have been registered in Italy over the last 24 hours. That was down from 593 new cases on Thursday and ended a three-day run of consecutive rises. Five regions have no new infections: Abruzzo, Umbria, Valle d'Aosta, Calabria and Basilicata, as well as the province of Bolzano. The department said 33,229 people have now died with the coronavirus in Italy, up 87. Thursday's daily rise was 70. Lombardy, the hardest hit region, had 38 victims in the last 24 hours, up from 20 Thursday. Seven regions - Sicily, Sardinia, Valle d'Aosta, Molise, Basilicata, Friuli Venezia Giulia and Trentino Alto Adige - had no new victims Friday. It said 152,844 people have now recovered from COVID-19 here, up 2,240. Thursday's rise was 3,503. As a result, 46,175 are currently infected with the coronavirus in Italy, down 1,811. Thursday's fall was 2,980. The total number of COVID-19 cases in Italy, including currently positive, the deceased and those who have recovered, is now 232,248. The department said 475 of Italy's coronavirus patients are in intensive care, 14 down on Thursday.