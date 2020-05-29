Venerdì 29 Maggio 2020 | 19:33

Rome
Coronavirus: 516 new cases in Italy, deaths up by 87

Rome
630,000 smokers gave up during lockdown

Milan
Uber Italy put into receivership in rider gangmaster case (4)

Rome
Train hits maintenance trolley in Rome (3)

Rome
Coronavirus:3.9 mn have started or upped tobacco consumption

Vatican City
Pope to open summer camp for Vatican mothers' kids (9)

Lodi
'Wizard' arrested near Lodi (7)

Rome
Coronavirus: Greece reopens to 29 countries, not Italy

Naples
Weddings restart in Campania and Puglia

Milan
Milan Duomo reopens to tourists

Bologna
Emilia-Romagna's Bonaccini rejects health-passport proposal

Calcio
Il Bari resta nel limbo, spiraglio per la serie C

PotenzaL'annuncio
Melfi, Fca conferma investimenti per l'ibrido di Compass e Renegade

LecceTriste episodio
Cavallino, una torta per «festeggiare» morte ex sindaco Gorgoni. Sdegno e indagini

BariMaltempo
Bari, temporali in arrivo nel week-end: scatta l'allerta meteo in provincia

BrindisiLa decisione
Fase 2, sindaco di Brindisi frena sulla movida: locali chiusi a mezzanotte

MateraLa decisione
Fase 2 a Matera, il Fai riapre casa Noha per la Festa della Repubblica

TarantoIl caso
Ginosa, picchia ed estorce soldi ai genitori anziani per l'alcool: arrestato

Puglia con le stelletteESERCITO
Raccolta di sangue e donazione di viveri: la solidarietà da Foggia ad Altamura

BatLa decisione
Barletta, movida spericolata: chiuse due attività nel cuore della città

Shock a Minneapolis, George Floyd muore bloccato da agenti

Coronavirus al Sud, Italia meridionale protetta da scudo genetico

Coronavirus, in Puglia 5 nuovi casi su 2447 tamponi. Una vittima nel Brindisino

Le Frecce Tricolori illudono e «beffano» Bari: l'abbraccio è solo per pochi

Coronavirus Puglia, 4 nuovi casi su 2462 test. Cinque i morti: quasi tutti nel Barese

Rome

630,000 smokers gave up during lockdown

E-cig users rose by 436,000

Rome, May 29 - Some 630,000 smokers gave up smoking in Italy during the coronavirus lockdown according to figure released Friday by the Higher Health Institute (ISS), the Mario Negri Institute, the San Raffaele Hospital, the cancer prevention group ISPRO and other bodies. Smokers have now fallen to 9.8 million or 18.4% of the population said the survey carried out by research company Doxa ahead of World No Tobacco Day on May 31. At the same time, the number of e-cigarette users rose by 436,000 during lockdown. This was a rise of one percent, from 8.1% to 9.1%.

