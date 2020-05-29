630,000 smokers gave up during lockdown

Rome, May 29 - Some 630,000 smokers gave up smoking in Italy during the coronavirus lockdown according to figure released Friday by the Higher Health Institute (ISS), the Mario Negri Institute, the San Raffaele Hospital, the cancer prevention group ISPRO and other bodies. Smokers have now fallen to 9.8 million or 18.4% of the population said the survey carried out by research company Doxa ahead of World No Tobacco Day on May 31. At the same time, the number of e-cigarette users rose by 436,000 during lockdown. This was a rise of one percent, from 8.1% to 9.1%.