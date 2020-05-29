Uber Italy put into receivership in rider gangmaster case (4)

Coronavirus: 516 new cases in Italy, deaths up by 87
Milan
29 Maggio 2020
Milan, May 29 - A Milan court on Friday placed in temporary receivership Uber Italy for allegedly exploiting the delivery riders of its Uber Eats service in an alleged gangmastering case. Finance police are investigating Uber Italy. The company denies exploiting the riders. The riders are not formally employed by Uber but by two other intermediary firms in the logistics sector including Flash Road City which has been placed under investigation, judicial sources said.
