Venerdì 29 Maggio 2020 | 19:33

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Coronavirus: 516 new cases in Italy, deaths up by 87

Coronavirus: 516 new cases in Italy, deaths up by 87

 
Rome
630,000 smokers gave up during lockdown

630,000 smokers gave up during lockdown

 
Milan
Uber Italy put into receivership in rider gangmaster case (4)

Uber Italy put into receivership in rider gangmaster case (4)

 
Rome
Train hits maintenance trolley in Rome (3)

Train hits maintenance trolley in Rome (3)

 
Rome
Coronavirus:3.9 mn have started or upped tobacco consumption

Coronavirus:3.9 mn have started or upped tobacco consumption

 
Vatican City
Pope to open summer camp for Vatican mothers' kids (9)

Pope to open summer camp for Vatican mothers' kids (9)

 
Lodi
'Wizard' arrested near Lodi (7)

'Wizard' arrested near Lodi (7)

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Greece reopens to 29 countries, not Italy

Coronavirus: Greece reopens to 29 countries, not Italy

 
Naples
Weddings restart in Campania and Puglia

Weddings restart in Campania and Puglia

 
Milan
Milan Duomo reopens to tourists

Milan Duomo reopens to tourists

 
Bologna
Emilia-Romagna's Bonaccini rejects health-passport proposal

Emilia-Romagna's Bonaccini rejects health-passport proposal

 

Il Biancorosso

Calcio
Il Bari resta nel limbo, spiraglio per la serie C

Il Bari resta nel limbo, spiraglio per la serie C

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

PotenzaL'annuncio
Melfi, Fca conferma investimenti per l'ibrido di Compass e Renegade

Melfi, Fca conferma investimenti per l'ibrido di Compass e Renegade

 
LecceTriste episodio
Cavallino, una torta per «festeggiare» morte ex sindaco Gorgoni. Sdegno e indagini

Cavallino, una torta per «festeggiare» morte ex sindaco Gorgoni. Sdegno e indagini

 
BariMaltempo
Bari, temporali in arrivo nel week-end: scatta l'allerta meteo in provincia

Bari, temporali in arrivo nel week-end: scatta l'allerta meteo in provincia

 
BrindisiLa decisione
Fase 2, sindaco di Brindisi frena sulla movida: locali chiusi a mezzanotte

Fase 2, sindaco di Brindisi frena sulla movida: locali chiusi a mezzanotte

 
MateraLa decisione
Fase 2 a Matera, il Fai riapre casa Noha per la Festa della Repubblica

Fase 2 a Matera, il Fai riapre casa Noha per la Festa della Repubblica

 
TarantoIl caso
Ginosa, picchia ed estorce soldi ai genitori anziani per l'alcool: arrestato

Ginosa, picchia ed estorce soldi ai genitori anziani per l'alcool: arrestato

 
Puglia con le stelletteESERCITO
Raccolta di sangue e donazione di viveri: la solidarietà da Foggia ad Altamura

Raccolta di sangue e donazione di viveri: la solidarietà da Foggia ad Altamura

 
BatLa decisione
Barletta, movida spericolata: chiuse due attività nel cuore della città

Barletta, movida spericolata: chiuse due attività nel cuore della città

 

i più letti

Shock a Minneapolis, George Floyd muore bloccato da agenti

Shock a Minneapolis, George Floyd muore bloccato da agenti VIDEO

Coronavirus al Sud, Italia meridionale protetta da scudo genetico

Coronavirus al Sud, Italia meridionale protetta da scudo genetico

Coronavirus, in Puglia 5 nuovi casi su 2447 tamponi. Una vittima nel Brindisino

Coronavirus, in Puglia 5 nuovi casi su 2447 tamponi. Una vittima nel Brindisino

Le Frecce Tricolori illudono e «beffano» Bari: l'abbraccio è solo per pochi

Le Frecce Tricolori illudono e «beffano» Bari: l'abbraccio è solo per pochi Video

Coronavirus Puglia, 4 nuovi casi su 2462 test. Cinque i morti: quasi tutti nel Barese

Coronavirus Puglia, 4 nuovi casi e 5 morti (quasi tutti nel Barese). Lecce record: 0 contagi tra i cittadini in 15 giorni

Rome

Coronavirus:3.9 mn have started or upped tobacco consumption

ISS-DOXA study says 630,000 people quit smoking during lockdown

Coronavirus:3.9 mn have started or upped tobacco consumption

Rome, May 29 - Fear of Covid-19 convinced around 630,000 people in Italy to quit smoking during the lockdown, according to a study by the Higher Health Institute (ISS), conducted in collaboration with the Mario Negri Institute, San Raffaele University, ISPRO and DOXA. Increased Consumption But, amid the stress and the anxiety, those who have not managed to quit have upped the dosage. Indeed, 3.9 million people have increased or started nicotine consumption, including electronic cigarettes, according to the study presented for World No Tobacco Day. Occasional Consumers. The study said that one in five occasional heated-tobacco-product consumers has become a regular consumer, especially among the young. Fewer Smokers. The study carried out in April 2020 via the compilation of an anonymous online questionnaire showed that, during the lockdown, the proportion of smokers dropped from 23.3% to 21.9% of the population. That means 630,000 fewer smokers, 334,000 men and 295,000 women. Age Groups. People aged between 35 and 54 were those who quit most (270,000), followed by those aged between 18 and 34 (206,000), while only 150,000 men and women aged between 55 and 74 managed this achievement. Motivated Smokers. "The figures tell us that a motivated smoker manages to quit and situations of special health emergency can become a great health opportunity," said Roberta Pacifici, the director of the ISS's National Addition and Doping Centre. More Cigarettes. Unfortunately, however, 9% of the population, or 3.9 million people, started to consume tobacco or increased their consumption during the lockdown: 8.5% increased the number of cigarettes they smoke a day; the average number of cigarettes consumed went up from 10.9 to 12.7 and, those who increased consumption were primarily women. The occasional or regular users of electronic cigarettes before the lockdown amounted to 8.1% of the population and during the restrictions this went up to 9.1%, an increase of around 436,000 people. Before the lockdown, 4.1% of the Italian population, some 1.787 million people, used heated tobacco products and during the lockdown this went up to 4,4%, an increase of around 130,800 users, above all among the young and adults with a high level of education. Toll-free Number. During the lockdown, the personnel of the ISS's Numero Verde Antifumo toll-free anti-smoking phone number handled an average of 31 calls a day, compared to 52 before the lockdown, but the average length of each call doubled, going from around eight minutes to around 15 minutes. Psychological Support. Furthermore, programmes to help people quit and provide psychological support have increased exponentially.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati