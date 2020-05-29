Pope to open summer camp for Vatican mothers' kids (9)

Vatican City, May 29 - Pope Francis is to open a summer camp in the Vatican for the children of the mothers who work for the city State, the Vatican said Friday. A swimming pool, tennis court, five-a-side pitch and basketball court will be set up along with a bouncy castle in the Vatican grounds. Kids will also be able to play table tennis in the Paul VI Room, and enjoy guided tours of the Vatican gardens. The camp will be run by the Salesian Brothers and will be open from July 6 to 31. Up to 100 children will be able to attend, divided into age brackets (from five to seven, from eight to 10 and from 11 to 14). "The Kids Summer project was born as an initiative of the Governorate of the Vatican City to meet the needs of the fathers and mothers who work here," Salesian Father Franco Fontana told Vatican News. Fontana is the chaplain of the Vatican Gendarmerie and the Vatican Museums.