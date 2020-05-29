Venerdì 29 Maggio 2020 | 16:31

Rome
Coronavirus: Greece reopens to 29 countries, not Italy

Coronavirus: Greece reopens to 29 countries, not Italy

 
Naples
Weddings restart in Campania and Puglia

Weddings restart in Campania and Puglia

 
Milan
Milan Duomo reopens to tourists

Milan Duomo reopens to tourists

 
Bologna
Emilia-Romagna's Bonaccini rejects health-passport proposal

Emilia-Romagna's Bonaccini rejects health-passport proposal

 
Rome
Negative inflation in May, 1st time since 2016 (6)

Negative inflation in May, 1st time since 2016 (6)

 
Rome
ISTAT reports record 5.4% GDP drop in first quarter

ISTAT reports record 5.4% GDP drop in first quarter

 
Rome
Italy's GDP may fall as much as 13% this year- Bank of Italy

Italy's GDP may fall as much as 13% this year- Bank of Italy

 
Rome
Italian soccer gets all clear to resume

Italian soccer gets all clear to resume

 
Rome
Coronavirus: 593 new cases in Italy, deaths up by 70

Coronavirus: 593 new cases in Italy, deaths up by 70

 
New York
Turn this crisis into an opportunity Conte tells UN

Turn this crisis into an opportunity Conte tells UN

 
Milan
Lombardy denies 'doctoring' virus data

Lombardy denies 'doctoring' virus data

 

Calcio
Il Bari resta nel limbo, spiraglio per la serie C

Il Bari resta nel limbo, spiraglio per la serie C

 

BariArte
Cancellate e ringhiere: anche Bari ha i suoi «ferri» d’arte

Cancellate e ringhiere: anche Bari ha i suoi «ferri» d'arte

 
MateraLa decisione
Fase 2 a Matera, il Fai riapre casa Noha per la Festa della Repubblica

Fase 2 a Matera, il Fai riapre casa Noha per la Festa della Repubblica

 
LecceI dati dell'Asl
Covid, nel Leccese nessun cittadino contagiato nelle ultime 2 settimane. Vedi il report

Covid, nel Leccese nessun cittadino contagiato nelle ultime 2 settimane. Vedi il report

 
TarantoIl caso
Ginosa, picchia ed estorce soldi ai genitori anziani per l'alcool: arrestato

Ginosa, picchia ed estorce soldi ai genitori anziani per l'alcool: arrestato

 
Puglia con le stelletteESERCITO
Raccolta di sangue e donazione di viveri: la solidarietà da Foggia ad Altamura

Raccolta di sangue e donazione di viveri: la solidarietà da Foggia ad Altamura

 
BatLa decisione
Barletta, movida spericolata: chiuse due attività nel cuore della città

Barletta, movida spericolata: chiuse due attività nel cuore della città

 
Good News CoronavirusL'iniziativa
Coronvairus Basilicata, l'assessore Leone propone: «Bonus di mille euro per medici e sanitari»

Coronvairus Basilicata, l'assessore Leone propone: «Bonus di mille euro per medici e sanitari»

 
BrindisiIl caso
San Pancrazio Salentino, in casa 2 mini serre di marijuana: si oppone alla perquisizione

San Pancrazio Salentino, in casa 2 mini serre di marijuana: si oppone alla perquisizione

 

Rome

Coronavirus: Greece reopens to 29 countries, not Italy

International flights to resume June 15, list updated July 1

Coronavirus: Greece reopens to 29 countries, not Italy

Rome, May 29 - Greece on Friday said it was reopening to tourists from 29 countries, barring Italy among others, from June 15, when its airports will reopen to international flights. These are the countries: Albania, Australia, Austria, North Macedonia, Bulgaria, Germany, Denmark, Switzerland, Estonia, Japan, Israel, China, Croatia, Cyprus, Latvia, Lebanon, Lithuania, Malta, Montenegro, New Zealand, Norway, South Korea, Hungary, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Czech Republic and Finland. The list will be updated on July 1, the government said.

