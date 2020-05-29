Coronavirus: Greece reopens to 29 countries, not Italy

Rome, May 29 - Greece on Friday said it was reopening to tourists from 29 countries, barring Italy among others, from June 15, when its airports will reopen to international flights. These are the countries: Albania, Australia, Austria, North Macedonia, Bulgaria, Germany, Denmark, Switzerland, Estonia, Japan, Israel, China, Croatia, Cyprus, Latvia, Lebanon, Lithuania, Malta, Montenegro, New Zealand, Norway, South Korea, Hungary, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Czech Republic and Finland. The list will be updated on July 1, the government said.