Weddings restart in Campania and Puglia

Coronavirus: Greece reopens to 29 countries, not Italy
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Naples
29 Maggio 2020
Naples, May 29 - Weddings have restarted in phase two of the COVID crisis in campania and Puglia. Civil ceremonies have been taking place in Naples for a few days, while in Bari they resumed Friday. Ceremonies must have a limited number of guests, all in masks and respecting a two-metre social distance from the celebrants. If couples want to invite more guests, ceremonies may take place over two days.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su