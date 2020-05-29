Milan Duomo reopens to tourists

Coronavirus: Greece reopens to 29 countries, not Italy
Milan
29 Maggio 2020
Milan, May 29 - Milan's iconic Duomo cathedral reopened to tourists on Friday. The Duomo, like all other Italian religious establishments, had reopened to worshippers in phase two of the COVID emergency earlier this month. As well as reopening access to the famed Gothic cathedral, Duomo officials also reopened the archaeological area, the terraces and the museum.
