Venerdì 29 Maggio 2020 | 16:30

Rome
Coronavirus: Greece reopens to 29 countries, not Italy

Naples
Weddings restart in Campania and Puglia

Milan
Milan Duomo reopens to tourists

Bologna
Emilia-Romagna's Bonaccini rejects health-passport proposal

Rome
Negative inflation in May, 1st time since 2016 (6)

Rome
ISTAT reports record 5.4% GDP drop in first quarter

Rome
Italy's GDP may fall as much as 13% this year- Bank of Italy

Rome
Italian soccer gets all clear to resume

Rome
Coronavirus: 593 new cases in Italy, deaths up by 70

New York
Turn this crisis into an opportunity Conte tells UN

Milan
Lombardy denies 'doctoring' virus data

Calcio
Il Bari resta nel limbo, spiraglio per la serie C

BariArte
Cancellate e ringhiere: anche Bari ha i suoi «ferri» d’arte

MateraLa decisione
Fase 2 a Matera, il Fai riapre casa Noha per la Festa della Repubblica

LecceI dati dell'Asl
Covid, nel Leccese nessun cittadino contagiato nelle ultime 2 settimane. Vedi il report

TarantoIl caso
Ginosa, picchia ed estorce soldi ai genitori anziani per l'alcool: arrestato

Puglia con le stelletteESERCITO
Raccolta di sangue e donazione di viveri: la solidarietà da Foggia ad Altamura

BatLa decisione
Barletta, movida spericolata: chiuse due attività nel cuore della città

Good News CoronavirusL'iniziativa
Coronvairus Basilicata, l'assessore Leone propone: «Bonus di mille euro per medici e sanitari»

BrindisiIl caso
San Pancrazio Salentino, in casa 2 mini serre di marijuana: si oppone alla perquisizione

Shock a Minneapolis, George Floyd muore bloccato da agenti

Coronavirus al Sud, Italia meridionale protetta da scudo genetico

Coronavirus, in Puglia 5 nuovi casi su 2447 tamponi. Una vittima nel Brindisino

Le Frecce Tricolori illudono e «beffano» Bari: l'abbraccio è solo per pochi

Belen Rodriguez, la sua verità in un video Instagram

Bologna

Emilia-Romagna's Bonaccini rejects health-passport proposal

Measure advocated by Sardinia would be 'unmanageable' - governor

Bologna, May 29 - Emilia-Romagna Governor Stefano Bonaccini on Friday came out against Sardinia's proposed 'health passport' to regulate visitors from the Italian regions worst-affected by the coronavirus such as how own and Lombardy. Bonaccini said such a measure would be "unmanageable". He also said "some people should be careful about calling other regions virus spreaders". Other southern regions that are popular tourist draws including Sicily have come out in favour of the 'passport' when inter-regional travel is reopened next Wednesday, June 3. Failing that, they would like to see some kind of control over arrivals from the badly hit northern regions like Lombardy, Veneto and Emilia-Romagna. Lombardy accounts for half of Italy's 33,000-plus coronavirus victims. Sardinia Governor Christian Solinas reiterated to Corriere della Sera Friday that "they're only coming in after passing a test, I must safeguard tourists' health". He said he was "a friend of the Lombards" but the measure was necessary. Sardinian media reported Friday that passengers on private flights arriving on the island were already having to hand in a certificate that they did not have the virus. The Sardinian regional government said the certificate was voluntary. Deputy Industry Minister Stefano Buffagni said "some governors should use their brains a bit more", sparking a retort from Solinas who said "deputy ministers, too, should use their brains more". Piedmont Governor Alberto Cirio, meanwhile, said that the Higher Health Institute's latest report had not flagged "critical issues" and that reopening regions should take place "with prudence". Naples Mayor Luigi de Magistris said "reopening inter-regional travel is up to the government".

