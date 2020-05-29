Emilia-Romagna's Bonaccini rejects health-passport proposal

Bologna, May 29 - Emilia-Romagna Governor Stefano Bonaccini on Friday came out against Sardinia's proposed 'health passport' to regulate visitors from the Italian regions worst-affected by the coronavirus such as how own and Lombardy. Bonaccini said such a measure would be "unmanageable". He also said "some people should be careful about calling other regions virus spreaders". Other southern regions that are popular tourist draws including Sicily have come out in favour of the 'passport' when inter-regional travel is reopened next Wednesday, June 3. Failing that, they would like to see some kind of control over arrivals from the badly hit northern regions like Lombardy, Veneto and Emilia-Romagna. Lombardy accounts for half of Italy's 33,000-plus coronavirus victims. Sardinia Governor Christian Solinas reiterated to Corriere della Sera Friday that "they're only coming in after passing a test, I must safeguard tourists' health". He said he was "a friend of the Lombards" but the measure was necessary. Sardinian media reported Friday that passengers on private flights arriving on the island were already having to hand in a certificate that they did not have the virus. The Sardinian regional government said the certificate was voluntary. Deputy Industry Minister Stefano Buffagni said "some governors should use their brains a bit more", sparking a retort from Solinas who said "deputy ministers, too, should use their brains more". Piedmont Governor Alberto Cirio, meanwhile, said that the Higher Health Institute's latest report had not flagged "critical issues" and that reopening regions should take place "with prudence". Naples Mayor Luigi de Magistris said "reopening inter-regional travel is up to the government".