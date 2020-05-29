Negative inflation in May, 1st time since 2016 (6)
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Rome
29 Maggio 2020
Rome, May 29 - Italian inflation was negative, by 0.1%, in May for the first time since October 2016, ISTAT said Friday. The inflation trolley was up 2.6% year on year on the other hand, the stats agency said. The trolley prices were 0.7% up on April, ISTAT said in its preliminary estimates. In the first quarter, ISTAT added, Italian GDP fell by 5.3% on the previous quarter and by 5.4% compared to the same quarter of 2019. These were the worst figures since the start of the historical series in the first quarter of 1995, the stats agency said.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su