Negative inflation in May, 1st time since 2016 (6)

Rome, May 29 - Italian inflation was negative, by 0.1%, in May for the first time since October 2016, ISTAT said Friday. The inflation trolley was up 2.6% year on year on the other hand, the stats agency said. The trolley prices were 0.7% up on April, ISTAT said in its preliminary estimates. In the first quarter, ISTAT added, Italian GDP fell by 5.3% on the previous quarter and by 5.4% compared to the same quarter of 2019. These were the worst figures since the start of the historical series in the first quarter of 1995, the stats agency said.