Venerdì 29 Maggio 2020 | 14:58

Rome
Negative inflation in May, 1st time since 2016

Negative inflation in May, 1st time since 2016 (6)

 
Rome
ISTAT reports record 5.4% GDP drop in first quarter

ISTAT reports record 5.4% GDP drop in first quarter

 
Rome
Italy's GDP may fall as much as 13% this year- Bank of Italy

Italy's GDP may fall as much as 13% this year- Bank of Italy

 
Rome
Italian soccer gets all clear to resume

Italian soccer gets all clear to resume

 
Rome
Coronavirus: 593 new cases in Italy, deaths up by 70

Coronavirus: 593 new cases in Italy, deaths up by 70

 
New York
Turn this crisis into an opportunity Conte tells UN

Turn this crisis into an opportunity Conte tells UN

 
Milan
Lombardy denies 'doctoring' virus data

Lombardy denies 'doctoring' virus data

 
Bari
Woman gets 30 yrs for ordering ex's murder

Woman gets 30 yrs for ordering ex's murder (6)

 
Milan
700,000-1 mn jobs at risk says new Confindustria chief

700,000-1 mn jobs at risk says new Confindustria chief

 
Rome
Conte, von der Leyen confer on Recovery Fund

Conte, von der Leyen confer on Recovery Fund

 
Fiumicino
Air France-KLM to resume flights to Italy June 1

Air France-KLM to resume flights to Italy June 1 (5)

 

Calcio
Il Bari resta nel limbo, spiraglio per la serie C

Il Bari resta nel limbo, spiraglio per la serie C

 

BariLa proposta
Fase 2 in Puglia, Anelli: «Bene bonus Covid anche a specializzandi»

Fase 2 in Puglia, Anelli: «Bene bonus Covid anche a specializzandi»

 
TarantoIl caso
Ginosa, picchia ed estorce soldi ai genitori anziani per l'alcool: arrestato

Ginosa, picchia ed estorce soldi ai genitori anziani per l'alcool: arrestato

 
LecceIl caso
Lecce, per lavoratori appalto ferroviario niente Cig Covid: la Cgil scrive al Prefetto

Lecce, per lavoratori appalto ferroviario niente Cig Covid: la Cgil scrive al Prefetto

 
Puglia con le stelletteESERCITO
Raccolta di sangue e donazione di viveri: la solidarietà da Foggia ad Altamura

Raccolta di sangue e donazione di viveri: la solidarietà da Foggia ad Altamura

 
BatLa decisione
Barletta, movida spericolata: chiuse due attività nel cuore della città

Barletta, movida spericolata: chiuse due attività nel cuore della città

 
Good News CoronavirusL'iniziativa
Coronvairus Basilicata, l'assessore Leone propone: «Bonus di mille euro per medici e sanitari»

Coronvairus Basilicata, l'assessore Leone propone: «Bonus di mille euro per medici e sanitari»

 
BrindisiIl caso
San Pancrazio Salentino, in casa 2 mini serre di marijuana: si oppone alla perquisizione

San Pancrazio Salentino, in casa 2 mini serre di marijuana: si oppone alla perquisizione

 
MateraIndustria
Matera, la Fiera del Mobile? «Possiamo provarci noi»

Matera, la Fiera del Mobile? «Possiamo provarci noi»

 

Rome

ISTAT reports record 5.4% GDP drop in first quarter

Worst figures since start of series in Q1 1995 says stats agency

ISTAT reports record 5.4% GDP drop in first quarter

Rome, May 29 - Italian GDP fell a record 5.4% in year-on-year terms and 5.3% in quarter-on-quarter terms in the first quarter of this year, ISTAT said Friday. "These are the worst figures since the start of the current historical series in the first quarter of 1995," the statistics agency said. Exports were down 8% in the first quarter, ISTAT added. The added value of industrial production was down 8.1%. The number of hours worked fell by 4.4%.

