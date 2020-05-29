ISTAT reports record 5.4% GDP drop in first quarter

Rome, May 29 - Italian GDP fell a record 5.4% in year-on-year terms and 5.3% in quarter-on-quarter terms in the first quarter of this year, ISTAT said Friday. "These are the worst figures since the start of the current historical series in the first quarter of 1995," the statistics agency said. Exports were down 8% in the first quarter, ISTAT added. The added value of industrial production was down 8.1%. The number of hours worked fell by 4.4%.